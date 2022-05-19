The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ashdod Port undergoes reinforcement process to protect from cyberattacks

"The port is a strategic place where a wide range of different and diverse technologies are concentrated, each of which could be an opening for a cyberattack," said Erez Kaplan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 19, 2022 12:39
A WORKER at Ashdod port coordinates a crane to hang a giant Israeli national flag. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A WORKER at Ashdod port coordinates a crane to hang a giant Israeli national flag.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The Ashdod Port is implementing a new cyber security protection scheme with the aid of Cyber 2.0 and several other cyber security companies, it was announced on Thursday.

"The port is a strategic place where a wide range of different and diverse technologies are concentrated, each of which could be an opening for a cyberattack," said Cyber 2.0 founder and VP of technology Erez Kaplan.

Ashdod Port and the Israel National Cyber Directorate mapped all the hazards and vulnerable devices that connect to the port. A successful cyberattack on the seaport could result in a partial or total shutdown, damaging of shipping records, damaging of hazardous materials, misnavigation of vessels, and intelligence collection.

Over 500 cyber security companies were involved in an accelerator program, of which several were chosen to test and their systems to the seaport. 63 of the startups have already implemented their systems.

Cyber 2.0 is implementing programs that prevent cyber-attacks from reaching the controllers and spreading through the network. The system works in unconnected networks, does not require updates, and doesn't read local data.

The establishment of the innovation arm led by Ashdod Port chief Innovation officer Roy Avrahami is part of a broader strategic plan, which includes investments of NIS 2.4 billion as part of preparations for competition with private seaports that are expected to open later this year. 

The assimilation of the technologies in the port's operations is expected to streamline daily work and increase labor productivity, in addition to creating significant investment and income channels. 



