Watergen Joins HRH Prince Charles' sustainable markets initiative

The Sustainable Markets Initiative is HRH Prince Charles' five decades-long effort in fighting climate change and biodiversity loss, which was launched at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 19, 2022 19:03
HRH Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales and Michael Rutman, Watergen's CO-CEO (photo credit: Ian Jones Photography)
(photo credit: Ian Jones Photography)

Israeli Watergen, the world leader in Atmospheric Water Generation, joined and took an active part in the Sustainable Markets Initiative CEO Summit hosted by His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales. The U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, and President-Designate of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, Alok Sharma, were guests of honor at this important event. Watergen's air-to-water devices provided drinking water to the honored guests at Buckingham and St James's Palaces last week, eliminating the use of plastic at the event.

The Sustainable Markets Initiative is the pinnacle of HRH Prince Charles' five decades-long effort in fighting climate change and biodiversity loss. It was launched by His Royal Highness at the World Economic Forum 2020 Annual Meeting in Davos and under the mandate of the Terra Carta, to develop a coordinated global approach to help the private sector to hasten the transition to sustainable business models.

As part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, the Terra Carta offers the basis of a recovery plan to the year 2030 that puts Nature, People and Planet at the heart of global value creation. The same way the Magna Carta of 1215 laid the foundations for universal human rights, Terra Carta now extends such rights beyond humanity onto nature, as Nature and Humanity are interdependent. The charter aims to combine the power of Nature with the transformative power, innovation and resources of the private sector, to create a sustainable and productive global economy.

HRH Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales and Michael Rutman, Watergen's CO-CEO (Credit: Ian Jones Photography)HRH Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales and Michael Rutman, Watergen's CO-CEO (Credit: Ian Jones Photography)

Representatives from the public, business, and charitable sectors make up the SMI's 'coalition of the willing,' which is working to shift the economy to operate in favor of people and the planet. These goals align perfectly with Watergen's own aspirations to develop innovative and cost-effective technologies that provide clean and safe drinking water without causing harm to nature, and end drinking water scarcity, especially in underprivileged communities.

This influential gathering focused on discussions on furthering the progress made in the previous year and taking prompt action to move investment in the right direction and accelerate market creation, particularly in such industries as Water, Energy, Fashion, etc. As His Royal Highness Prince Charles notes in describing the Terra Carta charter, sustainability should be accelerated and made mainstream in every aspect of the economy as soon as possible, and so the assembly brainstormed on how to get to that goal much earlier than the 2030 target.

Participants of the Summit included over a hundred of the most influential business leaders of the world, including CEOs of the Bank of America, Fidelity, Morgan Stanley, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, HSBC, NatWest, State Street, EY, AstraZeneca, Stella McCartney, Armani Group, and Shell.

Watergen is now proud to be included in these ranks as a partner to the Sustainable Markets Initiative. As such, the company is set to be a permanent participant in the forum, as well as other key global events. The company is now preparing for the upcoming G6 Leaders' Summit and the 27th session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP).

Michael Rutman, Watergen's CO-CEO, is seen here among the guests of the Sustainable Markets Initiative CEO Dinner at Buckingham Palace. When asked about his participation in SMI, he said: "It's an honor to join in such a virtuous undertaking, especially considering that our business values line up so well with the goals of the Initiative - sustainability, prosperity, respect for basic human rights and necessities. It is also an incredible privilege to be invited to such a distinguished event. I am truly awestruck."



