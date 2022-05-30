The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Israel to launch fourth natural gas exploration amid global energy crisis

Energy Minister Karin Elharrar announced the move, effectively canceling the year-long freeze on natural gas explorations that she announced in December 2021.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 30, 2022 13:00
IN A ONCE-UNTHINKABLE development, the Mubadala Investment Corporation, a sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi, invested $1 billion in the Tamar natural gas field. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
IN A ONCE-UNTHINKABLE development, the Mubadala Investment Corporation, a sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi, invested $1 billion in the Tamar natural gas field.
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Israel will begin the process of launching a fourth exploration for natural gas in its territorial waters, Energy Minister Karin Elharrar said on Monday. The decision came due to the growing need for gas in Europe as it attempts to curb its dependence on Russia's natural gas, as part of sanctions slapped on Russia by the West over its invasion of Ukraine.

The decision came despite Elharrar's plan to halt all searches for natural gases during 2022 in order to focus on renewable energies, which she announced on December 15.

"The State of Israel is pitching in and helping Europe diversify its energy sources," Elharrar said at a press conference on Monday. "The global energy crisis provides an opportunity for the State of Israel to export natural gas, along with the honest and real concern for what is going on in Europe.

"The State of Israel is pitching in and helping Europe diversify its energy sources. The global energy crisis provides an opportunity for the State of Israel to export natural gas, along with the honest and real concern for what is going on in Europe."

Energy Minister Karin Elharrar

"The Energy Ministry under my leadership is acting to ensure Israel's energy security, the diversity of our energy sources and investment in renewable energies, and the Israeli economy's gas reserves for the coming decades," Elharrar said.

Energy Minister Karin Elharrar (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Energy Minister Karin Elharrar (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Elharrar did not mention her previous commitment and portrayed the decision as being consistent with her prior policy.

"According to my policy, during the past year the Energy Ministry focused on developing renewable energies and removing regulatory and bureaucratic barriers in order to alleviate the connection to renewable energies and consolidate a solid foundation for continuing massive advancement of connectivity to renewable energies," she said.

"The geopolitical events in the world and the energy crisis that began as a result completely changed the energy sector," said Energy Ministry D-G Lior Shilat.

Where is Israel in the gas triangle?

Israel began to hold talks with international partners, especially in Europe, the US and Egypt, in order to understand their strategy in handling the crisis. 

"It's important to stress that we and the Europeans are in agreement that the most important strategic move in order to overcome the crisis is to accelerate the development of renewable energies. At the same time, however, one cannot ignore the global need for natural gas in the immediate and medium-range period. The Europeans were very clear in their statements that if they do not find enough alternative sources for the natural gas they need, some of the Union's countries will be forced to revert to burning coal in order to supply energy," he said.

What is Israel's reception of it?

"In addition, it is difficult to exaggerate the importance of natural gas in strengthening ties between Israel and Egypt and its influence on Israel's geopolitical status in the Middle East," he concluded.

The decision garnered rare praise from Likud MK and former Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.

"I congratulate Energy Minister Karin Elharrar for her wise decision to cancel the freeze on gas exploration in the Mediterranean Sea," he said.

"The move from coal to natural gas in power plants decreases air pollution by 90% and greenhouse gases by half, and therefore Europe was correct in backtracking and designating natural gas as green energy.

"At this point, after the global energy crisis and the wild price rises, we have a golden opportunity to become significant energy providers for Europe - and the Energy Minister was correct in having the courage to renege on a prior decision, something that is not simple to do," he said.



Tags natural gas yuval steinitz Karin Elharrar Ukraine-Russia War
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by