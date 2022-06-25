The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Jerusalem promised robust public transport but people still use cars

A city of this size in a Western country would be equipped with a number of means of providing proper public transportation for its residents and visitors.

By PEGGY CIDOR
Published: JUNE 25, 2022 01:08
JERUSALEM IS more congested than ever. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
JERUSALEM IS more congested than ever.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Have you recently wondered if public transportation in Jerusalem has improved? Perhaps the prime answer to this question was “yes,” but that would be an initial answer that does not really reflect the situation on the ground.

Public transportation is vital in a big city. Let’s keep in mind that Jerusalem is not only the largest city in the country with close to a million residents, but also a city of government that is visited daily by hundreds of thousands to government offices, academia, hospitals and, not to mention, of course, tourists and pilgrims.

A city of this size in a Western country would be equipped with a number of means of providing proper public transportation for its residents and visitors. Officially, this is what the city authorities, and especially its head, undertook to provide us with, within a reasonable time. The very wide scope of work on the city roads deals with just that: improving infrastructure, laying down light rail tracks, utilizing articulated buses, expanding public transport routes, and everything needed to make a modern city accessible and functional.

Another step taken by the municipality, with the support of the Transportation Ministry and its partners in the field, is the Master Plan for Public Transportation. The transportation monopoly by Egged was found to be unsuitable for the city’s needs and was changed to allow healthy competition that included additional shuttle companies, such as Superbus.

Sign indicates one should expect delays. Jerusalem suffers severe traffic and its public transport system leaves much to be desired (Illustrative). (credit: ERIK MCLEAN/UNSPLASH) Sign indicates one should expect delays. Jerusalem suffers severe traffic and its public transport system leaves much to be desired (Illustrative). (credit: ERIK MCLEAN/UNSPLASH)

But promises and statements are one thing and facts in the field are another.

All these changes and improvements are mainly based on the assumption that it is the understanding of residents that it is time to forsake the use of private vehicles by most and move over to relying upon public transportation. Otherwise, even with the light rail lines and additional bus routes, the traffic jams that sometimes threaten to paralyze the city will not change.

These days, precisely with the return of tourists and ahead of the summer vacation, the city is more congested than ever and there is great despair. There are those who claim the municipality is not only not doing what is necessary but is even harming its own plans to improve the situation.

Mayor Moshe Leon has explained that as long as the works for the additional lines of the light rail are not complete, the residents cannot be required to give up their private cars altogether. Therefore, parking lots should be made available to them, until these parking lots become redundant and are closed.

Yossi Saidov, a social activist who monitors and critiques public transportation conditions and policy in the city, claims this is not true. “If this were really the intention, millions would not be investing in car parks that will be closed within three to four years.”

“If this were really the intention, millions would not be investing in car parks that will be closed within three to four years.”

Yossi Saidov

Indeed, the municipality’s investments in large car parks raise questions. If there really is no intention to continue to encourage the use of private cars, why build a 1,300 capacity parking lot at the entrance to the new city? Why increase the municipal parking lot to be built in the new Bezalel complex in the Russian compound by another 500 places?

Saidov has questioned whether there really is a desire to encourage residents and visitors to use the light rail. If so, then why is the route on Hebron Road far from the sidewalk, located in the middle of the road, and has a private car lane alongside the light rail? Isn’t this a non-declared invitation to encourage people to continue using private cars? Saidov claims this is exactly the message being sent and as a result, traffic jams continue to tie-up the city.

Perhaps the proof that the authorities do not act logically when it comes to improving transportation and traffic in the city is the fact that every year, Jerusalemites buy 12,000 new cars. These are the thousands of cars that will be added to those that already fill the city streets and roads, causing congestion in the city and making it impossible to free traffic. Anyone who chooses to buy a private car simply does not intend to change their habits and start using public transportation in the city. ❖



Tags transportation light rail cars public transportation
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by