Azrieli Group will distribute 50,000 reusable bottles to Israeli school children

According to Zalul Environmental Association, the 50,000 bottles will prevent the accumulation of millions of plastic bottles in the coming year!

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 14:34

Updated: AUGUST 11, 2022 15:06
'Message in a Bottle' campaign by Azrieli Group (photo credit: AZRIELI GROUP)
On September 1, nearly 2 million students in Israel will return to their studies, and with them, vast amounts of disposable plastic bottles. Just before the end of the summer vacation, the Azrieli Group has embarked on an environmental campaign entitled "Message in a Bottle," in which it will distribute 50,000 reusable bottles to elementary school students, free of charge.

According to data from the Zalul Environmental Association, which promotes the transition from single-use to reusable items, the 50,000 bottles will prevent the accumulation of millions of plastic bottles in the coming year. The Azrieli Group's campaign is accompanied by information and information about stopping the use of disposable plastics, one of the most significant environmental pollutants, and provides useful tools for reducing the use of plastics. 

The reusable bottle distributed by the Azrieli Group comes in 14 fashionable colors. The bottles can be obtained from distribution stations in Azrieli malls around the country between August 14-19 by presenting the coupon code from the Azrieli app.

Danna Azrieli, Chairwoman of the Azrieli Group: "We believe that the role of the Azrieli Group is not only about building the country, but also about preserving it for future generations. They are the ones who have the power to make a real difference. As part of our initiative, we strive to echo the environmental message and illustrate how each of us, at any age, has a responsibility and the ability to positively influence the world in which we live."

The "Message in a Bottle" campaign is just one of a variety of projects led by the Group to reduce the ecological footprint of all its assets. In the past year, the Group has been conducting a large-scale project in the field of waste reduction for landfills. With the launch of the project, the Azrieli Group set an ambitious goal according to which the garbage sent to landfills in the Group's assets will be reduced by 50% within three years. The project is operated in cooperation with the "Socially Green" (Yarok Hevrati) initiative – a socio-economic program that enables the integration of people with disabilities into the labor market. The project currently operates in ten properties, malls and offices, and the Group continues to implement the project in all of its properties. 

Dana Azrieli (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)Dana Azrieli (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Azrieli Group is continuing to work for sustainable planning and maintenance of its assets, while integrating technologies to reduce resource consumption and promote recycling. As part of this, seven of the Group's properties in the field of commerce and offices will begin the certification process this year for the LEED standard, the strictest standard in the world for green building, and by 2025, eighteen of the Group's assets will be certified with this standard. 



