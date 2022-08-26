The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem: One big construction site - in pictures

Politicos expect the construction to magically be wrapped up in time for Lion’s reelection bid in October 2023. All Jerusalem’s long-suffering residents can do is watch and wait.

By ERICA SCHACHNE
Published: AUGUST 26, 2022 21:53
CITY ENTRANCE (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
CITY ENTRANCE
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Herod the Builder would be proud. Going on three years, construction sites and their endless cacophony and traffic disruptions have become an enduring feature on what seems like every Jerusalem block.

TOWARD HADASSAH EIN KEREM (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) TOWARD HADASSAH EIN KEREM (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The hammering, pounding and crashing are sometimes even sanctioned throughout the night.

NEAR MAHANEH YEHUDA (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) NEAR MAHANEH YEHUDA (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Mayor Moshe Lion, the municipality and the building companies can be saluted on the most idealistic level for creating tracks for future light rail lines and more housing for the Holy City’s always-expanding population – from Israel and abroad. One may also cynically wonder if this official balagan will ultimately result in a glut of ‘ghost apartments’ – that are purchased by the wealthy from overseas for use a few times a year or end up standing empty because of the unattainable price tag.

On a personal note (and please forgive my complaining), there’s not enough Advil in the world to cure the daily headache my co-workers and I get from the ongoing work in the enormous pit across from The Jerusalem Post offices on Jaffa Road. 

Politicos expect the construction to magically be wrapped up in time for Lion’s reelection bid in October 2023. All Jerusalem’s long-suffering residents can do is watch and wait.

GILO (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) GILO (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)


Tags construction moshe lion jerusalem municipality infrastructure
