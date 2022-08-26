Jerusalem: One big construction site - in pictures

Herod the Builder would be proud. Going on three years, construction sites and their endless cacophony and traffic disruptions have become an enduring feature on what seems like every Jerusalem block.

TOWARD HADASSAH EIN KEREM (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The hammering, pounding and crashing are sometimes even sanctioned throughout the night.

NEAR MAHANEH YEHUDA (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Mayor Moshe Lion, the municipality and the building companies can be saluted on the most idealistic level for creating tracks for future light rail lines and more housing for the Holy City’s always-expanding population – from Israel and abroad. One may also cynically wonder if this official balagan will ultimately result in a glut of ‘ghost apartments’ – that are purchased by the wealthy from overseas for use a few times a year or end up standing empty because of the unattainable price tag.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

On a personal note (and please forgive my complaining), there’s not enough Advil in the world to cure the daily headache my co-workers and I get from the ongoing work in the enormous pit across from The Jerusalem Post offices on Jaffa Road.

Politicos expect the construction to magically be wrapped up in time for Lion’s reelection bid in October 2023. All Jerusalem’s long-suffering residents can do is watch and wait.