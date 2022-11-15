A delegation from Mekorot, Israel’s national water corporation, will participate in the Global Investment Forum on Thursday in Morocco. The conference was organized by the Jerusalem Post group together with its media partners, Global Media Holdings from Morocco and the Khaleej Times from the United Arab Emirates. Mekorot’s delegation will be headed by Yitzhak Aharonovich, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The delegation includes senior corporate executives, including the company’s CEO Amit Lang, and other officials. “Mekorot is an example of success in the efficient and smart management of the water sector,” says Lang. “We have been doing this for many years, and our systems are known for providing sufficient water supply with very little water loss, alongside minimal energy consumption in the production and supply process. We are presenting this experience to the world. We have an entire system of guidelines behind our work, which has developed over the decades, together with the most advanced technologies that we implement in our operations.”

Mekorot supplies more than 1.7 billion cubic meters of water annually to homes, agricultural fields and industrial plants. Some 12 million consumers use the water supplied by Mekorot to municipalities, local authorities, rural communities and the private sector, as well as the Palestinian Authority and the Kingdom of Jordan, pursuant to political agreements. The visit to Morocco is an opportunity for the company to further expand its professional cooperation with the Arab world, which reached its peak after the signing of the Abraham Accords two years ago, and its activities in countries such as Bahrain and Azerbaijan. “The Abraham Accords opened an open and free dialogue with the Gulf states and other Arab countries. We are constantly holding such dialogues, especially today against the background of the climate crisis and the needs of many countries in the region for proper and smart management of the national water supply,” says Lang.