Israeli contruction tech startup Buildots given int'l innovation award

Tel Aviv-based construction technology company Buildots has won some of the industry’s biggest awards.

This week, the company won “Innovation of the Year” at the Construction Computing Awards in London. That follows another award last month at the Building Innovation Awards, also in London, where the company was the recipient of the “Most Innovative New Software Product” and “Most Innovative On-Site Monitoring Tool.”

LinkedIn has listed Buildots as one of the top 15 startups in Israel the last two years.

The company, which was founded in 2018, offers artificial intelligence and computer vision solutions to help modernize construction management. Its technology works by automatically analyzing data collected from construction sites with wearable 360-degree cameras mounted on hardhats. The Buildots platform then creates realistic progress reports that are provided to site managers. This gives construction operations objective data and analysis, allowing for a boost in efficiency and productivity.

The emerging construction tech industry

As an industry, con-tech, the acronym for construction-related technology, is growing substantially. Global Construction Tech CEO Eliyahu Rapaport spoke about the emerging industry, particularly 360-tech.

“Technologies providing 360 capture and progress tracking of the construction process are one of the greatest breakthroughs of the last century,” he said. “The documentation provides a source of truth in the construction site, ensuring quality control, mitigating disputes and analytics that provide invaluable data to improve the execution of construction projects.”

To date, the company has raised a total of $106 million, with $60m. raised in its Series C round earlier this year. The capital has allowed the company to expand its operations and grow its team. At the time, CEO and co-founder of Buildots Roy Danon said the company was making strides to “facilitate better decision-making for construction teams... a key step in moving the entire industry toward greater collaboration and efficiency.”

The company has offices in Tel Aviv, London and Delaware.

As for winning the awards, Danon said it “is valuable recognition by the industry that Buildots is at the forefront of innovation. It is a testament to the hard work of all our teams to provide solutions that transform how construction projects are run, improve on-site efficiency, and enable construction companies to stay connected with reality on-site.”