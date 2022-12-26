The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
A new joint working group established by the Israel-America Chamber of Commerce

After Biden's declaration and U.S. objectives: Israel-America Chamber of Commerce established a joint working group for industry and patient-oriented organizations to eradicate cancer.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2022 11:41
Oded Rose, CEO of the Israel-America Chamber of Commerce (photo credit: ISRAEL-AMERICA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE)
Oded Rose, CEO of the Israel-America Chamber of Commerce
(photo credit: ISRAEL-AMERICA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE)

The Israel-America Chamber of Commerce has enlisted the world's leading pharma companies and established a unique working group, the first of its kind to join the battle against one the greatest challenges these days – cancer.

CEO of the Israel-America Chamber of Commerce: "Israel is still behind – we will examine new ways to promote prevention, early diagnosis, treatment and the improvement in the quality of lives”.

In recent years, great progress has been made in everything related to cancer, towards three main goals: to accelerate the diagnosis of cancer, the treatment of the disease, and the improvement Lately, US President Joe Biden announced that the US will begin a program to reduce the mortality rate from cancer by 50% within 25 years, to prevent, treat and improve the quality of life of cancer patients and cancer victims. Following up on this statement, the Israel-America Chamber of Commerce has enlisted the world's leading pharma companies and established a unique working group, the first of its kind to work together on this urging subject

Among the companies participating in the project: Sanofi, MSD, Roche, Pfizer, Teva, Thermo Fisher, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, BMS, Medison Pharma ,as well as other Israeli start-ups.

The Israel-America Chamber of Commerce (AmCham Israel) established in 1965, is a voluntary organization of companies and individuals led by Chairperson Yaniv Garty and Honorary Chairperson, U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Hon. Thomas R. Nides. Since its inception, the Chamber has been dedicated to the promotion and enhancement of two-way trade and investment between Israel and the U.S.

Oded Rose, CEO of the Israel-America Chamber of Commerce: "Israel is still behind, and so far there has been no strategic thinking around this issue. Although the Ministry of Health is working hard and introducing many innovative drugs and treatments into the 'healthcare basket', this is certainly not enough at the moment in the international context. We decided to pick up the gauntlet and examine in a holistic, broad and systemic way how we can promote prevention of the disease, early diagnosis, treatment and improvement of the quality of life of cancer patients and victims in Israel as well and integrate into the international effort to eradicate the disease. "



