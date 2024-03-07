Jerusalem Winner Marathon is here: All road closures and transport changes - explainer

This Friday, March 8, sees Jerusalem host its 13th Winner Marathon, an event that promises logistic challenges for residents and visitors alike. The city has announced the traffic arrangements in place for the marathon.

Street closures

Ben-Zvi and Ruppin boulevards will be closed to traffic from 3 a.m. until the end of the event at 2 p.m.

The following areas will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 5:30 a.m.: Hebrew U. campus; the following streets: Netanel Lorch; Rothschild; Kaplan; Tchernichovsky; Hapalmach; Aza; Hanassi; Keren Hayesod; King George; Jaffa; Hatzanhanim; George Adam Smith; Lehi; Martin Buber; Binyamin Mazar; Churchill; Kariv; Hativat Yerushalayim; King David; Eliyahu Shama; Emile Botta; Jabotinsky; Chopin; Dubnov; Gratz; Emek Refaim; David Remez; Yanovski; Yehuda; Pierre Koenig; Elazar Hamoda’i; Kovshei Katamon; and Yehoshua Yavin. Also Haim Bar-Lev Blvd; Rabin Blvd; Chaim Hazaz Blvd; Harakevet Road; Bethlehem Road; Hebron Road; IDF Square; Jaffa Gate; Zion Gate; the Armenian Patriarchate; and Sacher Park.

Parking restrictions

Parking restrictions will be enforced along Yosef Burg, Ben-Zvi, and Mevaker Hamedina streets from Thursday at 5 p.m. until the marathon’s conclusion. Vehicles parked along the marathon route will be barred from exiting until the end of the event.

Public transportation

While Israel Railways will operate per its regular schedule, modifications to bus and light rail services will be in effect.

There will only be a light rail between the Heil HaAvir and Ammunition Hill stations in both directions.

The following bus lines will run between Ammunition Hill/Giv’at HaMivtar and Jerusalem Central Station and back: 25, 45, 66, 66a, 65, 69, 68.

For more information, contact *2779.

Shuttles

Free shuttle services will operate from the East Stand parking lot at Teddy Stadium, ferrying participants to Sacher Park and back. The service will be operational between 5:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., offering a convenient travel option for marathon participants.

Main roads remaining open

Despite the marathon, certain main roads will remain accessible.

North – Uzi Narkiss Blvd; Highway 9; Golda Meir Blvd; and Eshkol Blvd.

Center – Herzl Blvd; Begin South/North Blvd; and Bar-Ilan/Yirmiyahu streets.

South – Dov Yosef Road; Golomb Street; and Ein Kerem Street.

Additional information is available via municipal hotline 106.■