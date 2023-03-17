12th annual Jerusalem Winner Marathon kicks off

The 12th annual Jerusalem Winner Marathon kicked off Friday morning, with participants racing in what has been considered one of the most challenging in the world.

The 42.2 kilometer race will see runners dash along a number of important landmarks, including the Supreme Court, the President's Residence, the Israel Museum and the walls of the Old City.

The Jerusalem marathon, sponsored by Toto-Winner, is headed by the Jerusalem Municipality in cooperation with the Jerusalem Development Authority, with the support and assistance of the Culture and Sport Ministry and the Tourism Ministry.

Participants take off at the start of the Jerusalem Winner Marathon, on March 17, 2023. (credit: Sportphotography)

The race is made up of five tracks:

The full marathon began at 7 a.m. between the Knesset and the Israel Museum with the finish line at Sacher Park.

The half marathon began from the same point 15 minutes earlier and will finish in a different part of Sacher Park from the full marathon.

The 10 k.m. run has two groups which are scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.. Both groups will begin at the same starting line as the marathon groups and will finish at the entrance of Sacher Park.

The five k.m. race began at 7:30 a.m. at the same spot as the other races and will end by the National Library on the Givat Ram campus of Hebrew University.

A short 1.7 k.m. family track is scheduled for 11 a.m. beginning at the common starting line and finishing in Sacher Park.

The shortest track is 800 meters and begins at 8:30 a.m. at the same point as the other races. The race will span 400 meters forward at which point the runners will turn back and run 400 meters back to where they started.

This is a developing story.