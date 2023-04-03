The influence of generative AI is growing - opinion

The rise of generative artificial-intelligence tools, such as GPT (generative pre-trained transformer) models, has undoubtedly transformed the way we interact with technology. From auto-completing search queries to auto-generating emails and even entire articles, these tools have the potential to significantly boost productivity and streamline workflows.

However, as the opening statement highlights, this efficiency comes at a cost. The more we rely on these generative AI tools, the more we risk losing the personal touch that makes communication and collaboration meaningful.

In the workplace, this could mean a shift toward more automated processes and fewer face-to-face interactions. Instead of attending a meeting in person, we might find ourselves tuning in remotely and relying on AI-powered summaries to keep us up to speed. While this might be more efficient, it also risks losing the nuance and context that comes from being physically present and engaged.

How is generative AI impacting our lives?

Similarly, in written communication, we might start to see more generic, formulaic emails and messages that lack the personal voice and touch that makes them feel authentic. This is where AI-powered writing assistants like Lightkey come in. By training the product on the user’s writing style, rather than the other way around, these tools can help users be more efficient without sacrificing their personal touch.

Of course, the potential applications of generative AI go far beyond just text prediction and writing assistance. GPT models, in particular, have shown impressive capabilities in generating realistic and coherent text, from news articles to fiction stories and even poetry.

Artificial Intelligence illustrative. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

But as we explore the potential of these tools, it’s important to consider the potential implications for the workforce. Will we see widespread job displacement as AI-powered tools become more ubiquitous? Or will these tools simply augment existing jobs and workflows, leading to increased productivity and efficiency?

Only time will tell, but it’s clear that generative AI is set to play an increasingly important role in our lives and work. As we continue to develop these tools, it’s important to keep a close eye on their impact and ensure we’re using them in ways that align with our values and priorities.

“As we’ve monitored this trend line over the past couple of years, we decided to design our AI-powered writing assistant in a way that would let our users be more efficient without losing their personal voice. In essence, we spent years of research to understand how to train the product on the user’s writing style instead of training the user on the product’s writing style.” Guy Katabi

Guy Katabi co-founder Lightkey said, “As we’ve monitored this trend line over the past couple of years, we decided to design our AI-powered writing assistant in a way that would let our users be more efficient without losing their personal voice. In essence, we spent years of research to understand how to train the product on the user’s writing style instead of training the user on the product’s writing style.”