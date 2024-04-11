Constant threat against Israeli Jews is why IDF must be at edge of tech, innovation - opinion

‘In every generation, they try to destroy us,” relevant from the days of biblical Egypt and until today, on October 7, 2023. Since the early days, Jews have suffered antisemitism, persecution, terror, bigotry, pogroms, and the Holocaust. That is the narrative of Israel in the past, present, and possibly the future. That is the reason why the IDF has to be at the edge of technology and innovation and what has had a significant impact on Israel and its economy.

The IDF is the defender of Israel and, since the 1960s, has developed unique technological abilities. The Israel Defense Forces, from their inception to the present day, have played a remarkable role in propelling Israel into a technological powerhouse. Through a combination of necessity, innovation, and strategic foresight, the IDF has harnessed the talents of its personnel to develop cutting-edge skills in many domains.

Key IDF units, such as Talpiot, Unit 8200, Mamram, and the Intelligence Branch have nurtured talent and expertise that extends well beyond their military applications. These units have produced leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators who have left an indelible mark on Israel’s technology landscape. The profiles of Israeli hi-tech workers contain some very high military capital.

Furthermore, the collaboration between the IDF and the defense industries has driven innovation in areas as diverse as aerospace, electronics, and cybersecurity. The military-industrial complex has not only fortified Israel’s defense capabilities but has also contributed to the nation’s economic growth.

Commercializing military technologies into civilian applications has been a hallmark of Israel’s technological success. This process has led to countless start-ups and tech companies that have made Israel a global innovation hub. Many technological advancements have originated in the Israeli military and then transitioned to the civilian sector. This dual-use approach has been instrumental in the growth of Israel’s tech industry. IDF forces night operation in the West Bank, April 9, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The role of IDF units in the development of technology in Israel is a testament to the nation’s resilience, ingenuity, and commitment to defend its borders and excel in the global arena of science and technology. The symbiotic relationship between the IDF and Israel’s technological ecosystem continues to thrive, ensuring that the nation remains at the forefront of innovation and progress. The knowledge and expertise developed within these units have contributed and are essential to the growth of Israel’s broader technology and innovation ecosystem, known as Startup Nation. Many IDF veterans often establish or work in tech start-ups and companies, further fueling the country’s advancements; this has become a vital vector in the Israeli economy, which is considered one of the strongest in the world.

Changing perspectives

October 7 changed perspectives; Israel cannot rely only on cutting-edge technology, it needs to embrace human creativity. By embracing human creativity, Israel can leverage its highly skilled units and develop cutting-edge solutions that address global challenges. From artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to cybersecurity and renewable energy, Israel has the potential to be a leader in these fields by encouraging its citizens to think outside the box and push the boundaries of what is possible.

Moreover, by fostering an environment that nurtures creativity, the IDF and the military industry can continue to fuel their technological prowess. Collaborative efforts between industry, academia, and government can sustain an ecosystem that supports entrepreneurship, risk-taking, and the commercialization of novel ideas. And by doing so not rely only on technology.

The IDF and the Israeli military play an essential role in the Israeli hi-tech ecosystem and have demonstrated extraordinary excellence, innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity over the past 50 years. As discussed here, the remarkable economic Israeli phenomenon has strong roots in the IDF’s contribution to Israel’s economic and technological success. Advertisement

The writer, a lecturer in the fields of innovation and creative thinking, is currently the dean of the School of Design and Innovation in the College of Management. An expert in implementing applied innovation to organizations and training innovation agents, he works with the leading firms in Israel and the IDF and is the author of bestseller It’s All About Creativity.