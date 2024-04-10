IDF arrests nine wanted individuals in West Bank night operation

The IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police arrested nine wanted individuals in the West Bank during a Tuesday overnight operation, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

During the operation in Kalandiya, in the Binyamin Division, soldiers arrested three wanted individuals and seized two rifles and three handguns. IDF forces night operation in the West Bank, April 9, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the Tulkarm area, in the Menashe Division and Samaria Division area, soldiers arrested an additional six wanted individuals and interrogated more suspects.

In Idna, in the Judea Division, forces located and confiscated combat equipment that was found in the area, and in Hebron, terror funds were also confiscated.

Security forces arrest suspects

"The arrested suspects and the confiscated combat equipment were transferred for further handling by security forces; our forces did not suffer casualties," the IDF Spokesperson Unit reported. Confiscated weapons from IDF forces night operation in the West Bank, April 9, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

So far, since the beginning of the conflict, about 3,700 wanted individuals have been arrested throughout the West Bank, with about 1,600 of them affiliated with the Hamas terror organization.