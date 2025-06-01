Missing Africa’s innovation moment? Geopolitical shifts could push Israel away - opinion

By the end of this century, an estimated 40% of the world’s population will live in Africa. This is not just a demographic trend; it is a geopolitical pivot. The only question is whether Israel will be there as a partner or left behind as an afterthought.

As global innovation hubs shift and new markets emerge, Sub-Saharan Africa is becoming a critical arena of opportunity.

With demographic momentum, rapid tech adoption, and bold economic ambitions, the continent is not merely catching up; it is setting the pace in areas that matter most. So, how do we seize this potential and align ourselves with the trends shaping tomorrow?

Sub-Saharan Africa offers one of the most significant opportunities of the 21st century. Its youthful, fast-growing population and urgent needs in agriculture, water, energy, and healthcare make it a natural fit for Israeli innovation – solutions that can improve quality of life and accelerate development.

Yet Israeli engagement remains limited. Trade with Kenya, for example, one of Africa’s most vibrant economies, totals only tens of millions of dollars. By contrast, Kenya’s trade with the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands, economies similar in size to Israel’s, reaches into the billions. FIRST LADY of Kenya (2nd L) joined by KKL leadership and foresters at the Eshtaol nursery of KKL-JNF during her visit to Israel. (credit: RAFI BEN HAKON/KKL-JNF ARCHIVE)

This is not only an economic gap; it is a moral one. Africa contributes little to global carbon emissions but bears the brunt of climate change, including droughts, flooding, and food insecurity. These are precisely the areas where Israeli technology could make a lasting impact.

Some ventures are already showing this potential. NOF, a company that developed a portable off-grid cooling solution for preserving agricultural produce, is helping reduce food loss in emerging markets. The company grew out of the Pears Challenge, a venture-building program hosted by the NURA Global Innovation Lab that supports Israeli entrepreneurs in developing scalable technologies that address real-world challenges in developing regions.

These efforts reflect a growing recognition in Israel that global development innovation must be grounded in a deep understanding of local realities. Real impact requires co-creating solutions with local communities, building long-term partnerships with ecosystem leaders, and designing products and business models tailored to actual needs on the ground. These partnerships aim to position Israeli climate tech within global efforts to address urgent challenges in agriculture, water, and infrastructure, especially in arid regions.

Powerful technologies and their agricultural impact

One powerful example of this kind of ecosystem-building is the DeserTech and Climate Innovation Center in the Negev. The center works to turn climate challenges into business opportunities by promoting cutting-edge technologies, supporting new ventures, and connecting talent, research, and industry. Advertisement

In 2024, NURA partnered with DeserTech to organize a new cycle of the Pears Challenge, specifically focused on building connections between innovators in the Negev and communities in East Africa, regions facing similar environmental conditions. This model strengthens Israel’s positioning as a long-term partner in sustainable development across desert and climate-vulnerable areas.

Israel has the ingredients for long-term engagement in Africa – innovative start-ups, academic excellence, research institutions, and a growing network of public-private partnerships. However, its current activity remains far below potential. In East Africa, the opportunity is especially clear.

Countries like Kenya and Tanzania are actively seeking partnerships in agritech, water solutions, and sustainable energy. Israeli ventures can meet this demand, but success requires more than one-off pilots. It demands ongoing presence, cultural understanding, and mutual trust.

Meanwhile, the global race is accelerating. China, Russia, Iran, Turkey, and the Gulf nations are steadily expanding their footprint across the continent. These players come not only with technology and diplomacy but also with state-backed financing, development programs, and strategic patience.

Israel’s bid to gain observer status in the African Union was recently rejected – a symbolic warning. If Israel does not wake up, it may miss the train.

Unlike its competitors, Israel lacks a coordinated national strategy to support its private sector in Africa. Many successful international companies operate with the backing of their governments, using aid frameworks, concessional funding, and diplomatic infrastructure to reduce risk and open doors. Israeli firms, by contrast, are too often left to operate alone.

It is also worth noting that Africa is not waiting for Israel or anyone else. Across the continent, innovation ecosystems are gaining momentum, powered by local entrepreneurs, regional investors, and forward-thinking policies. From fintech in Nigeria to e-mobility in Rwanda and agritech in Kenya, African-led ventures are solving real problems at scale.

In 2023 alone, African start-ups raised over $3 billion in venture capital, much of it for climate-resilient solutions. This is not a future in the making; it is already happening. Africa is asserting itself as a frontier of innovation, and those who engage now will help shape what comes next. Those who hesitate may find the continent has moved on without them.

What Israel needs is a clear, forward-looking Africa strategy. This means more than symbolic visits. It means focused trade missions, targeted public investment in innovation, and meaningful joint ventures with African partners. This is not charity; it is strategic policy.

Until such a strategy is in place, it is up to forward-looking companies and innovation ecosystem players to take the lead. Because if Israel does not step forward today, it will be chasing others’ footsteps tomorrow.

The writer is managing director of NURA – The Global Innovation Lab.