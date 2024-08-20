Dollar index plummets, precious metals likely to go higher

The U.S. dollar is weakening in anticipation of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, signaling what will likely contribute to a continued bull market for precious metals. Traders are pricing in about a 75% chance of a quarter-point rate cut in September, which Euro Pacific Asset Management Chief Economist Peter Schiff said could be disastrous for the economy, but great for precious metals.

“As the Fed gets ready to throw gasoline in September on the inflation fire it lit, the dollar is already starting to price that in,” he wrote on X. “The weaker dollar itself will put more upward pressure on consumer prices.”

Schiff has long predicted an inflationary event due to the United States government’s reliance on overspending.

Dollar weakens, gold moves upward

Gold and silver prices remained relatively unchanged Tuesday morning at the $2,500 and $29.25 levels, respectively.

The U.S. Dollar Index reached a high of 106 in late June before entering a downtrend that lasted through mid-August. The index is now at 101.48, its lowest point since the end of December. U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) (credit: PR)

Many traders claim the recent downward move has broken significant moving average support levels, opening the door for a continued rise in precious metals prices.

Fed chair to speak Friday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak Friday at an annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Speculators will listen closely to see if Powell hints toward the Fed’s monetary policy plans moving forward. Any hints toward cutting rates in September will likely solidify an upward move in the precious metals markets.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.