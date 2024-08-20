Silver Nears $30 on Dollar Drop, Tech Innovation Fuels Demand Outlook

Silver prices are on the rise, approaching $30 today as the U.S. dollar index fell sharply below $101.500. This significant drop in the dollar has reignited silver’s appeal as a safe-haven asset, reversing its previous downward trend. Earlier, a stronger dollar had put pressure on silver, but the recent decline has allowed the metal to gain momentum. Additionally, ongoing expectations for a potential Federal Reserve rate cut in September further bolster Silver’s outlook.

Market Outlook:

While the weaker dollar is providing support, traders remain cautious, waiting for further signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech and the release of the July FOMC meeting minutes. Any new insights could lead to increased volatility in the silver market.

Technological Boost: Samsung’s Solid-State EV Batteries Could Boost Silver Demand

Adding to silver’s potential, Samsung’s new solid-state (SS) battery technology could drive a significant surge in demand. According to retired investment professional Kevin Bambrough, Samsung’s SS batteries, which incorporate silver as a key component, could revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) market. The advanced batteries boast a 600-mile range, a 20-year lifespan, and a 9-minute charge time.

Bambrough estimates that each SS battery pack could require around 1 kilogram of silver. If 20% of global car production adopts this technology, annual silver demand could soar to 16,000 metric tons. This potential surge comes at a time when industrial demand, especially from the solar industry, has already pushed silver into a supply deficit.

Long-Term Impact:

This rising demand could push silver prices toward their all-time high of $200 per ounce within the next 10-15 years. Samsung is already working with major automakers like Toyota to integrate this technology into EVs, with mass production expected by 2027.

Middle East Tensions Ease, Fed Rate Cut Hopes Grow

Silver prices edged down to around $29.60 an ounce as easing tensions in the Middle East softened the demand for safe-haven assets like silver. The decline comes after reports of reduced conflict in the region, leading to a more subdued market. However, lingering uncertainties continue to keep investors cautious.

On the flip side, growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate reduction could soon provide support for silver prices. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari recently hinted at potential rate cuts in response to a weakening job market.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari: A weaker labor market could present an opportunity for a rate cut in September.He is one of the most hawkish members of the Fed. pic.twitter.com/bNReTNUsOd — ThuanCapitalGlobal (@ThuanGlobal) August 20, 2024

Such a move would typically boost demand for non-yielding assets like silver, which could drive prices higher in the near future.

Silver (XAG/USD) Price Chart - Source: TradingView

Silver Price Outlook

Silver (XAG/USD) is currently trading at $29.57, reflecting strong demand as it climbs within an upward channel. The price is nearing the psychological resistance level of $30.00, where some investors might take profits. Recent bullish activity indicates strong buying interest, but a slight pullback is possible if buyers ease off. Immediate support lies at $29.09, with additional backing from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $28.43. As long as silver stays within this channel, the bullish trend should continue, with further upside potential if it breaks above $30.00.

With silver’s prospects tied to both global market movements and groundbreaking technological developments, the next few months could prove pivotal for the precious metal.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.