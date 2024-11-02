Jerusalem Post
Gold Rush: Central Banks, BRICS, and Billionaires Buy In - Everyday Americans Hold Back

Gold hits record highs as central banks, BRICS, and billionaires amass the metal. Everyday Americans hold back, constrained by rising costs - leaving untapped potential for future gains.

By ERAN TAL
Updated: NOVEMBER 2, 2024 12:29
As gold soars to a new all-time highs and silver edges closer to record levels, a global shift is underway in the world of precious metals. Central banks, BRICS nations, and high-net-worth individuals are snapping up gold and silver at unprecedented rates, reinforcing the metals’ status as safe-haven assets amidst financial turbulence. However, while the elite consolidate their gold holdings, many everyday Americans find themselves unable to participate, watching from the sidelines as prices continue to climb.

The Gold and Silver Surge: Who’s Buying?

The latest data from the World Gold Council highlights that central banks have been on an aggressive gold-buying spree for years. In 2023 alone, central banks added more than 1,000 metric tons to their reserves—the most in over five decades. The BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) have collectively fueled this surge, viewing gold as a hedge against the dollar’s volatility. Meanwhile, high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors have intensified their accumulation, betting on gold’s resilience amidst inflationary pressures and potential currency devaluation.

For billionaires, gold’s appeal is clear: it acts as both a store of value and a shield against currency instability. In a recent report, it was noted that 21% of ultra-high-net-worth individuals globally increased their gold holdings over the past two years. This trend is mirrored in the activity of sovereign funds and central banks, who view gold as a crucial strategic asset.

Why Are Everyday Americans Missing Out?

Unlike their wealthier counterparts, most Americans are not part of the gold rush. The average household continues to grapple with soaring living costs, with many living paycheck to paycheck, leaving little room to buy precious metals. Everyday Americans simply don’t have the disposable income to buy gold; much of their wealth is tied up in real estate and basic expenses.

Rising Interest in Silver: An Affordable Alternative?

Although gold remains out of reach for many, silver offers a more accessible entry point into the precious metals market. Silver prices have been rising steadily, and small investors are turning to the metal as a potential hedge. Many acknowledge that while gold is beyond their budget, silver is attainable, allowing them to accumulate small amounts where possible. With demand spiking, silver’s upward trajectory may continue as more people recognize its potential.

Gold’s Future: Plenty of Room to Run?

Despite record-high prices, analysts believe that gold and silver still have room to climb. Limited access to these assets among American households could mean that a substantial portion of demand is still untapped. According to data from the Federal Reserve, the average U.S. household holds less than 0.5% of its wealth in precious metals, compared to significantly higher percentages in countries like China and India. This disparity suggests that any future price correction could attract additional interest from Americans if economic conditions allow, potentially pushing prices even higher.

In the meantime, some Americans have turned to alternative investments like Bitcoin, viewing it as a “digital gold” of sorts. However, traditional investors continue to view precious metals as the ultimate hedge against economic uncertainty.

Looking Ahead

As central banks and affluent investors deepen their positions in gold and silver, the gap widens between the “haves” and “have-nots” in the precious metals market. For those already invested, the potential for appreciation remains promising. For those on the outside looking in, however, rising prices mean the window of opportunity may be closing faster than anticipated.

In the face of this divergence, one thing is clear: gold and silver are more than mere commodities. They represent a global vote of no confidence in fiat currency, and as central banks keep piling on, their actions send a message that echoes louder each day.

Source: Knight Frank's Wealth Report

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


