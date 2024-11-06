Jerusalem Post
Business & Innovation
Precious Metals
 

Silver Price Drops 5%, Gold Price Loses 3% as Trump Wins the Elections

Silver drops 5%, gold 3% as Trump wins election, sparking a broader commodities slide. A spike in 10-year yields and stronger dollar shift investors from metals to higher-yield assets.

By ERAN TAL
Following a decisive win in the U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump’s return to the White House has sent shockwaves through the commodities markets, resulting in notable declines in both silver and gold. The precious metals, traditionally viewed as safe-haven assets, tumbled sharply overnight as investors re-evaluated potential policy shifts under the returning administration.

Market Reactions: Precious Metals Tumble

Silver fell by approximately 5%, dropping to a two-month low, as risk sentiment shifted amidst renewed optimism for traditional markets and potentially higher interest rates. Gold, another safe-haven asset, wasn’t spared, seeing a 3% decline. These drops are significant, considering both metals have seen robust demand in recent months amid geopolitical uncertainties and fears of economic slowdown.

Market Reactions: Precious Metals and Broader Commodities Slide

Silver and gold’s decline is part of a broader commodities downturn, as Trump’s victory fuels expectations of pro-growth, pro-business policies. Other commodities have also dipped as risk sentiment increases and investors gravitate toward equities and the dollar. Additionally, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield saw a notable spike today, rising above recent averages as markets brace for potential fiscal and monetary shifts. This yield surge further pressures non-yielding assets like precious metals, increasing the appeal of bonds over traditionally defensive investments.

Key Factors Driving the Decline

Several key factors contribute to these significant drops in silver and gold:

  1. Interest Rate ConcernsTrump’s return has reignited speculation about a more aggressive stance from the Federal Reserve. If higher interest rates are implemented to curb inflation and stimulate economic growth, the demand for non-yielding assets like gold and silver typically wanes.

  2. Stronger Dollar ExpectationsTrump’s election is expected to bolster the U.S. dollar as policies aimed at economic strengthening come into effect. Historically, a stronger dollar pressures precious metals, making them more expensive for holders of other currencies.

  3. Stock Market RallyEquity markets have responded positively to Trump’s victory, with a surge in U.S. stocks overnight. This optimism diverts investments from gold and silver toward equities, often seen as higher-yield options in a bullish environment.

  4. Risk Appetite IncreaseInvestor sentiment has shifted towards riskier assets as confidence grows around potential pro-business policies. This change has lowered the demand for defensive assets, affecting the prices of both silver and gold.

Future Implications and Market Outlook

The steep declines in precious metal prices are a reflection of the rapid market adjustments to the election outcome. While the short-term reaction is clear, the long-term outlook remains less certain. Analysts suggest that while metals could face further declines if pro-growth policies come to fruition, geopolitical factors and inflation concerns may still provide long-term support.

If inflation rises as a result of increased fiscal spending, both silver and gold could see renewed demand as protective hedges. Additionally, any geopolitical tensions or unforeseen economic shifts might quickly reverse the downward trend in precious metals, potentially restoring investor interest in safe-haven assets.

Conclusion

Trump’s victory marks a potential turning point for the U.S. economy and global markets, but its impact on precious metals may be complex. Investors will be closely watching the administration’s first 100 days for any indication of economic policies that could further influence silver and gold prices.

