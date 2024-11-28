Jerusalem Post
Texas Pushes Forward with 100% Gold-Backed Transactional Currency Legislation

Texas unveils bold plan: Gold-backed digital currency. Lawmakers propose state-wide digital coins fully redeemable in precious metals, offering alternative to traditional currency.

By ERAN TAL
In a bold move challenging the federal monetary system, Texas legislators are advancing groundbreaking bills that would establish a state-backed digital currency fully redeemable in gold and silver, potentially reshaping the future of state and national financial infrastructure.

State Representative Mark Dorazio (R) has introduced twin bills, House Bill 1049 and House Bill 1056, proposing the creation of a digital currency that would be 100% backed by physical gold and silver through the Texas Bullion Depository.

A Novel Approach to State Currency

The proposed legislation would allow Texans to conduct transactions using a digital currency directly tied to precious metals, offering an alternative to traditional Federal Reserve notes. According to the bills, "each unit of the digital currency issued represents a particular fraction of a troy ounce of gold held in trust."

"This isn't just about creating another cryptocurrency," Dorazio stated in a recent interview. "It's about providing Texans with a stable, transparent monetary option that protects against inflation and federal monetary policy volatility."

Constitutional Considerations and Historical Context

The move builds on a long-standing debate about state currencies. The U.S. Constitution's Article I, Section 10 prohibits states from coining money, but allows for gold and silver to be used as legal tender. At least 13 states have explored similar initiatives since the 2008 financial crisis.

Potential Economic Implications

Economists warn that while innovative, the proposal faces significant challenges. The current federal monetary system gives the government crucial economic management tools, including controlling money supply during economic fluctuations.

William Greene, a constitutional tender expert, suggests the initiative could have far-reaching consequences. "Over time, as residents use both Federal Reserve notes and gold and silver coins, the coins' stable value could drive out less reliable currency," Greene explained.

Key Features of the Proposed Digital Currency

  • 100% backed by physical gold and silver
  • Electronically transferable
  • Redeemable in specie or at current gold spot prices
  • Protected from legislative appropriation

Potential Impact on Federal Monetary Policy

The bills represent a direct challenge to the Federal Reserve's monetary monopoly. By creating a state-level alternative currency, Texas could potentially:

  • Provide a hedge against inflation
  • Offer citizens an alternative store of value
  • Demonstrate an alternative to traditional fiat currency

What's Next

The bills are set to be assigned to House committees when the 2025 legislative session begins on January 14. Until then, the proposal continues to generate significant discussion among economists, politicians, and financial experts.

As one anonymous Treasury Department source noted, "This is uncharted territory. The implications could be profound."

Investors and citizens alike are watching closely to see how this unprecedented monetary experiment might unfold.

