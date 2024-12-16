Jerusalem Post
Massive Comex Deliveries Since Thanksgiving

Although the gold and silver markets continue to see volatility, there have been massive Comex deliveries since Thanksgiving.

By ERAN TAL
Massive Comex Deliveries Have Taken Place Since Thanksgiving
(photo credit: PR)

Comex has witnessed extraordinary delivery volumes of gold and silver since Thanksgiving, hinting at deeper shifts in global commodity trading.

The numbers are staggering: traders have stood for delivery of 62 tonnes of gold and 1,303 tonnes of silver, volumes that far exceed typical expectations for a derivatives market not traditionally designed for physical delivery.

Market analysts interpret these massive deliveries as a complex signal of changing economic dynamics. They point to excess gold demand from Asia, increasing central bank buying trends, potential supply constraints, and a growing appetite for physical bullion assets among global investors.

The deliveries might represent more than a temporary market fluctuation. They could signal a critical turning point suggesting that Western financial markets are running low on physical gold supplies, and that price mechanisms may require significant adjustments in the near future.

Particularly noteworthy is the increasing interest from Asian and emerging market investors who are increasingly seeking physical gold assets. Banks in China and Russia have been offering gold savings accounts, creating hidden channels of bullion demand that are not immediately visible in traditional market tracking.

As the market continues to evolve, experts predict potential price increases for both gold and silver as physical demand outstrips traditional supply channels. The massive Comex deliveries could be more than a trend - they might be a harbinger of fundamental changes in global commodity markets, signaling a shift in how precious metals are valued and traded internationally.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


