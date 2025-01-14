As Governments Print-or-Die, Gold Reveals Unstoppable Debt Crisis: Jay Martin

In the recent interview of Commodity Culture, host Jesse A. Starr interviews Jay Martin, founder and host of The Jay Martin Show and The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VC). Martin discusses the ongoing global economic crisis, the impact of government policies on resource sectors, and the role of gold as a safe-haven asset.

Geopolitical Tensions and Their Impact on Commodities

Martin emphasizes the importance of understanding geopolitics in navigating the current economic climate. He highlights the role of complex conflicts around the world in disrupting supply chains and impacting the availability of critical materials.

"A decent grasp of geopolitics is important," Martin says. "[We cover] geopolitics in a big way and then we go one layer down into macroeconomics and finance."

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

A key focus of the interview is the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VC), which Martin describes as a premier event for investors interested in the metals and mining sector. The conference will feature presentations from industry experts, panel discussions, and keynote speeches from prominent figures in the financial world.

"This year at the event, I expect about 8,000 investors to attend," Martin says. "We have about 250 companies presenting in the exhibit hall and then around the exhibit hall, I have five stages where we stream content for two days straight."

Martin highlights that general admission to the VC is free, thanks to the support of sponsors. However, VIP packages are available for those who want to access exclusive benefits such as front-row seating, breakfast and lunch presentations, and a keynote speaker cocktail party.

"We're actually 100% sponsor-supported so we have amazing partners that help us build this conference and as a result we're able to keep general admission cost-free," Martin says.

The interview concludes with Martin promoting the VC and encouraging viewers to learn more about the event. He also highlights the importance of gold as a safe-haven asset in times of economic uncertainty.

"As governments print-or-die, GOLD Reveals Unstoppable Debt Crisis," the episode title suggests, referencing the potential consequences of excessive government spending and money printing.

Watch the full interview: