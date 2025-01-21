Biggest Money Doubling Down On Gold | Andy Schectman & Mario Innecco

The Liberty and Finance interview with Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin Precious Metals, and Mario Innecco, a financial analyst, highlighted a growing divergence between mainstream investor sentiment and the actions of sophisticated investors.

Schectman emphasized that "the biggest most sophisticated well-informed money on the planet is doubling down their acquisition of gold," while many retail investors may remain overly optimistic about current market conditions.

The discussion touched upon several key areas of concern within the global financial system, including rising interest rates, strains on the insurance industry, and the potential for social unrest. Innecco highlighted the unprecedented rise in interest rates, stating, "The other thing it's going to affect is the the government debt government is going to have to issue even more debt to cover all the expenses that's going to affect the uh the value of the currency and uh yeah it's just a huge problem."

Schectman also stressed the importance of the Ibbitson Study, which analyzed the impact of including gold in investment portfolios. It emphasized the importance of diversifying investment portfolios with precious metals as a hedge against potential economic uncertainties.

Watch the full interview: