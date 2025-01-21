Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

Biggest Money Doubling Down On Gold | Andy Schectman & Mario Innecco

Liberty and Finance hosted Andy Schectman and Mario Innecco to discuss the current state of the global financial system. Key concerns included rising interest rates, strains on the insurance industry

By PR
Biggest Money Doubling Down On Gold | Andy Schectman & Mario Innecco (photo credit: PR)
Biggest Money Doubling Down On Gold | Andy Schectman & Mario Innecco
(photo credit: PR)

The Liberty and Finance interview with Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin Precious Metals, and Mario Innecco, a financial analyst, highlighted a growing divergence between mainstream investor sentiment and the actions of sophisticated investors.

Schectman emphasized that "the biggest most sophisticated well-informed money on the planet is doubling down their acquisition of gold," while many retail investors may remain overly optimistic about current market conditions.

The discussion touched upon several key areas of concern within the global financial system, including rising interest rates, strains on the insurance industry, and the potential for social unrest. Innecco highlighted the unprecedented rise in interest rates, stating, "The other thing it's going to affect is the the government debt government is going to have to issue even more debt to cover all the expenses that's going to affect the uh the value of the currency and uh yeah it's just a huge problem."

Schectman also stressed the importance of the Ibbitson Study, which analyzed the impact of including gold in investment portfolios. It emphasized the importance of diversifying investment portfolios with precious metals as a hedge against potential economic uncertainties.

Watch the full interview:

Don't miss out on the opportunity to invest in Gold & Silver. Check out our featured companies today: (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
government
Money
Gold
Precious Metals
Interview