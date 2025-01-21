Biggest Money Doubling Down On Gold | Andy Schectman & Mario Innecco

The Liberty and Finance interview with Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin Precious Metals, and Mario Innecco, a financial analyst, highlighted a growing divergence between mainstream investor sentiment and the actions of sophisticated investors.
Schectman emphasized that "the biggest most sophisticated well-informed money on the planet is doubling down their acquisition of gold," while many retail investors may remain overly optimistic about current market conditions.
The discussion touched upon several key areas of concern within the global financial system, including rising interest rates, strains on the insurance industry, and the potential for social unrest. Innecco highlighted the unprecedented rise in interest rates, stating, "The other thing it's going to affect is the the government debt government is going to have to issue even more debt to cover all the expenses that's going to affect the uh the value of the currency and uh yeah it's just a huge problem."
Schectman also stressed the importance of the Ibbitson Study, which analyzed the impact of including gold in investment portfolios. It emphasized the importance of diversifying investment portfolios with precious metals as a hedge against potential economic uncertainties.
Watch the full interview:
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Don't miss out on the opportunity to invest in Gold & Silver. Check out our featured companies today: (Ad)
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..