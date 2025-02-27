Jerusalem Post
Business & Innovation
Precious Metals
 

Gold/Silver Become "Unobtainium" | Phil Low

Phil Low warns in a Liberty and Finance interview that the fiat currency system is collapsing. He advises acquiring copper as a means to preserve wealth during the coming hyperinflationary event.

By PR
In a recent interview with Liberty and Finance, Phil Low, author and founder of The Bitter Draft, paints a stark picture of the coming economic crisis and offers crucial advice for navigating the turbulent times ahead.

Low, a respected voice in the precious metals community, argues that the current fiat currency system is inherently flawed and destined to collapse. He warns of a hyperinflationary event that will render the dollar practically worthless, leading to a desperate scramble for tangible assets.

"When the endgame hits, gold and silver are both going to go on optimum and they're probably going to go unobtainium in short order," Low cautions. He predicts that traditional safe-haven assets like precious metals will become increasingly difficult to acquire as people rush to preserve their wealth.

In this dire scenario, Low suggests a surprising alternative: copper. He urges viewers to acquire copper in any form – pipes, coins, wire – as a means of preserving purchasing power during the crisis.

"Copper in any form is money," Low explains. He believes that the ubiquitous nature of copper will make it a readily accessible and tradable asset in the face of a collapsing dollar.

Low also warns of a deceptive period of apparent economic prosperity leading up to the collapse, which he refers to as the "crackup boom." He cautions against being misled by inflated GDP numbers and insists that this apparent boom will be merely a prelude to a devastating bust.

Low's interview serves as a wake-up call for those who are complacent about the stability of the current financial system. He stresses the importance of proactive preparation and diversification of assets.

"This is just about stopping the hemorrhaging," Low emphasizes, urging viewers to take steps to protect their wealth before it's too late. He recommends acquiring tangible assets like copper, but also reminds viewers that precious metals remain a crucial component of a sound financial strategy.

Phil Low's analysis of the coming "endgame" is both alarming and insightful. He offers practical advice for navigating the potential chaos, while also highlighting the importance of understanding the underlying dynamics of the financial system. While the future remains uncertain, Low's insights provide a valuable roadmap for those seeking to protect their wealth and navigate the turbulent times ahead.

Watch the full interview:

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


