The Gold-Silver Ratio | Mark Thornton

In a recent interview on the misesmedia, renowned economist and senior fellow at the Mises Institute, Mark Thornton, provided a compelling analysis of the often-discussed but frequently misunderstood relationship between the prices of gold and silver. Drawing upon his extensive knowledge of monetary history and precious metals markets, Thornton illuminated the historical context of the gold-silver ratio, detailed a personal investment experiment, and offered insightful perspectives on its current state and potential future implications for investors and the broader economy.

Thornton, a respected voice in Austrian economics, began by immediately grabbing the viewer's attention with the stark reality of the current ratio. "But nowadays investors are wondering about the ratio of the same name in terms of profit. It's not simply that the gold price and silver price have gone up so much. They have recently, the price of gold relative to the price of silver has been in near record territory as well, at over 100. The price of 1 ounce of gold has exceeded the price of 100 ounces of silver." This striking figure sets the stage for a deeper dive into the historical context and potential investment strategies related to this significant divergence.

To understand the current situation, Thornton took viewers on a historical journey back to the era of bimetallism, when both gold and silver served as legal tender. He explained that the historical norm saw a much tighter ratio. "In the real old days when gold and silver were allowed to serve as money, the ratio was often 15 silver to one gold or 15:1," Thornton noted. He attributed this lower ratio to the widespread use of silver in coinage globally, which significantly bolstered its demand relative to gold.

The shift, according to Thornton, began in the mid-1960s when the minting of silver coins largely ceased. This pivotal moment marked a turning point, leading to a gradual increase in the gold-silver ratio, averaging around 60 in the subsequent decades. This historical backdrop is crucial for understanding the current ratio of 100 and whether it represents an anomaly or a new normal.

To illustrate the potential for profit arising from fluctuations in the gold-silver ratio, Thornton presented a fascinating historical scenario. He highlighted the peak ratio of 100 in 1990 and its subsequent drop to 40 in 1997. "If you had magically sold an ounce of gold in 1990 for 100 ounces of silver and then sold the silver for gold in 1997, you would have 2.5 ounces of gold absent any commissions or tax implications," Thornton explained. This "entrepreneurial magic trick," as he termed it, underscores the potential rewards for astute investors who can anticipate and capitalize on these relative price swings.

Moving beyond hypothetical scenarios, Thornton detailed a personal experiment designed to explore the practicalities of trading the gold-silver ratio in today's market. This involved two key steps:

While explicitly refraining from offering investment advice, Thornton offered valuable considerations for those interested in precious metals. He suggested that the current high ratio implies a relative overvaluation of gold and undervaluation of silver from a historical perspective.

"With this information, you can make better decisions. If you are a growth investor... then you might want to invest in gold whose price has been rising sharply... Or if you are a value investor, then you might want to invest in silver, which has been increasing slower but has a plethora of current and future potential industrial uses," Thornton elaborated. He highlighted gold's appeal to growth investors due to central bank demand and its potential as a tier-one bank asset, while positioning silver as a potentially attractive option for value investors given its growing industrial applications, particularly in the burgeoning solar power and battery technology sectors.

Thornton astutely broadened the discussion to encompass the wider economic ramifications of relative prices, particularly in the context of escalating trade tensions and tariffs. He argued that significant increases in tariffs can trigger substantial shifts in relative prices, leading to economic adjustments and potential disruptions for both consumers and producers. Advertisement

"Both the significant increases in the price of the goods we import and the lack of domestically produced alternatives can create economic chaos, if not despair, in the minds of consumers and producers," Thornton warned. He provided relatable examples, such as consumers delaying the replacement of expensive appliances or opting for repair over replacement, and the potential for shifts in consumption patterns if the prices of everyday goods like fruits and vegetables rise dramatically.

In his concluding remarks, Thornton emphasized the fundamental importance of understanding relative prices in navigating economic decisions and the potential consequences of policies that distort these natural price signals. He characterized the current gold-to-silver ratio as a "price aberration that is historically noteworthy" with likely impacts on investors and industries.

Furthermore, he connected the concept of relative prices to the broader benefits of free international trade. "I hope that the most significant mental adjustment that people make is to realize and vocalize to others that it is freer international trade that is mutually beneficial and leads to a more peaceful world and is the ultimate foundation of civilization," Thornton passionately stated, underscoring the profound implications of understanding and respecting the principles of relative prices in a globalized economy.

Thornton's insightful analysis on misesmedia provides a valuable framework for understanding the historical and contemporary dynamics of the gold-silver ratio, offering food for thought for investors and a crucial reminder of the pervasive influence of relative prices in our economic lives.

Watch the full interview:

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.