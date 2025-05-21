Gold $4000, Silver $40: Smart Money is Flooding the Juniors! | Glenn Jessome

In an exclusive interview with The Deep Dive, Silver Tiger Metals Inc. CEO Glenn Jessome ignited a wave of excitement among precious metals investors, boldly predicting a surge to $4000 gold and $40 silver. The captivating discussion, and now available on The Deep Dive's YouTube channel, saw Jessome articulate a compelling vision of a market ripe for significant gains, with "smart money" already recognizing the potential of well-positioned junior mining companies.

Jessome, a veteran in the precious metals sector known for his dynamic and insightful analysis, didn't hold back his bullish outlook. Referencing the recent spike in gold prices, he exclaimed, "Boy, if you told me that we were going to $3,400 gold, I would have had a hard time believing it." However, he firmly believes this is not an anomaly but the beginning of a substantial upward trend fueled by global economic uncertainties and the allure of safe-haven assets.

Jessome's conviction extends beyond gold, with a strong emphasis on silver's undervalued status. "The other thing I want to comment on is 100 to 1 silver to gold ratio right now is totally out of whack. And so look out when that goes back to its historic 75 to 1 or below, and that will happen," he asserted. This anticipated correction, combined with gold's upward trajectory, leads Jessome to foresee a future where "$4,000 gold and $40 silver" could become a reality.

"Something something's happened, and boy, everybody better get on the gold and silver train 'cause it's going to get real exciting. We think, we think it's just beginning," Jessome emphatically stated, capturing the bullish sentiment permeating the interview.

His analysis hinges on the current global economic landscape, which he characterizes as "risk-on risky." In such an environment, gold traditionally serves as a hedge against uncertainty and inflation. Furthermore, Jessome believes that the potential for continued monetary easing and geopolitical tensions will further bolster precious metal prices.

Addressing the central theme of the interview title, Jessome highlighted a notable shift in capital flows within the mining sector. While acknowledging the historical difficulties faced by many junior explorers in securing funding, he presented a compelling case for a targeted influx of "smart money" into companies with advanced projects nearing production.

Jessome's perspective suggests a discerning investment approach, with capital gravitating towards juniors that have successfully navigated the high-risk exploration phase and are on the cusp of becoming producers. This selective inflow indicates a maturing market recognizing tangible value creation.

"President Shine Bomb has been incredible... She made a wonderful speech to the country in January... and a big part of that was mining. We're going to we're going to open up mining. We're going to let that we're going to bring capital in for mining. We felt great about that," Jessome recounted.

Glenn Jessome's interview with The Deep Dive offers a compelling narrative of a precious metals market poised for significant growth, with a strategic influx of capital favoring well-prepared junior mining companies. His bullish predictions for gold and silver, coupled with the tangible progress at Silver Tiger's LT Gray project and the improving mining climate in Mexico, paint an optimistic picture for investors. As Jessome passionately urged, "Go buy some stock. You're going to be very happy very soon." For those seeking exposure to the potential upside of the precious metals market, the insights shared by Glenn Jessome suggest a closer look at select junior miners may be warranted. Advertisement

Watch the full interview:

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.