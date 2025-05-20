Equinox Gold Q1 Earnings: Revenue Falls, Costs Surge, Investors Concerned | Steve Hyland

In a recent analysis on The Deep Dive, precious metals expert Steve Hyland dissected Equinox Gold's first-quarter earnings for 2025, revealing a concerning downturn despite some positive year-over-year comparisons. The report casts a shadow over the company's performance as it finalizes its merger with Caliber Mining. Hyland, known for his rigorous analysis in the mining sector, highlighted significant drops in key financial and operational metrics compared to the previous quarter, sparking worries among investors.

While Equinox Gold reported a 76% surge in topline revenue compared to Q1 2024, reaching $424 million, Hyland immediately drew attention to the stark contrast with the preceding three months. "The struggle here is comparing it to the fourth quarter, which was materially better on every metric you can measure," Hyland stated in the interview. The data supports this, with a substantial 26% decrease in revenue from Q4 2024's $575 million. Gold sales also plummeted by 32% on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

The decline wasn't limited to revenue. Income from mine operations followed a similar pattern, and the company swung to a net loss of $76 million in Q1 2025, a significant reversal from the $28 million net income reported in the fourth quarter. Adjusted net losses also saw a considerable increase. According to Hyland's analysis, rising finance expenses and unfavorable valuations of gold contracts played a crucial role in this downturn. The commencement of layoffs at the Los Filos mine, now under care and maintenance, further exacerbated the financial strain.

"Net income, meanwhile, was non-existent. Equinox mining in Q1 posted a net loss of 76 million," Hyland pointed out, underscoring the severity of the financial shift.

Beyond Greenstone, Hyland's analysis revealed a broad decline in production across Equinox Gold's other mining assets, including Mesquite, Arizona, the Bala complex, RDM, and Los Filos. The latter's placement under care and maintenance due to land agreement issues further compounds the production challenges.

Hyland emphasized the palpable disappointment among investors following the release of these results. "Investors are arguably dissatisfied with the Q1 results and rightfully so," he asserted. He suggested that the underwhelming performance has fueled skepticism surrounding the impending merger with Caliber Mining. "Investors are now convinced that the arrangement with Caliber, which had their issues in the first quarter, was simply used as a smoke screen for the bad results," Hyland elaborated, capturing the growing unease in the investment community.

Drawing on his expertise, Hyland suggested that while the long-term potential of the merged entity remains to be seen, Equinox Gold faces immediate and significant hurdles. The failure of Greenstone to ramp up as anticipated and the widespread production declines raise serious questions about the company's operational execution. The substantial increase in production costs, with all-in sustaining costs (AISC) surpassing the $2,000 per ounce threshold, poses a significant threat to profitability.

Steve Hyland's expert analysis on The Deep Dive paints a concerning picture of Equinox Gold's first-quarter performance. The significant quarter-over-quarter declines in revenue, production, and the sharp rise in costs have understandably rattled investors and cast doubt on the company's immediate prospects as it navigates a crucial merger. The challenges at key assets like Greenstone and the widespread production issues indicate that Equinox Gold has significant ground to recover to restore investor confidence and meet its future targets.

Watch the full interview:

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.