Luxury apartments sold, rented throughout Israel

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 70 square meter, 3.5-room, third floor : A 70 square meter, 3.5-room, third floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony but no elevator and no parking on Koresh Street was sold for NIS 1.93 million. A 300 square meter, 5.5-room, 12th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Elroi Street in Old Katamon was sold for NIS 9.4 million (eXp Israel).

Mevaseret Zion: A 149 square meter, seven-room garden : A 149 square meter, seven-room garden apartment with a 120 square meter balcony, garden and storage room on Mevo Ketoret Street in the Hemed neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.575 million (Anglo-Saxon).

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 88 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Arnia Street was sold for NIS 2.16 million. A 85 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Uziel Street was sold for NIS 1.95 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi'in: A 115 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with a 17 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Luach Ha'Ivri Street in the Keramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.56 million. A 88 square meter, four-room, 17th floor apartment with a 24 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Yareach Av Street in the Keramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.46 million. A 120 square meter, five-room, third floor penthouse apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Selayit Street in the Tziporim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.46 million (RE/MAX — Unique).

Israelis walk along Dado Beach in Haifa on May 16, 2021. (credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)

Haifa and the North

Kiryat Ata: A 57 square meter, 2.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Yoseftal Boulevard was sold for NIS 460,000 (RE/MAX — Family).

Beersheba and the South

Beersheba: A 140 square meter, five-room, ground floor garden apartment with an 80 square meter garden, elevator and parking on Uzi Narkis Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.69 million. A 117 square meter, four-room, 10th floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Jerusalem Boulevard in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 100 square meter garden on Gush Etzion Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.14 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment Rotenberg Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 650,000 (RE/MAX — Plus).

Arad: A 50 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and share parking on Ofek Street was sold for NIS 435,000. A 167 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house on a 330 square meter lot on Hadas Street was sold for NIS 1.43 million (Anglo-Saxon).