Luxury apartments sold and rented in greater Tel Aviv, Haifa area

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 78 square meter, three-room, sixth-floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mahal Street was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, fourth-floor A 78 square meter, three-room, sixth-floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mahal Street was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, fourth-floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Moshe Dayan Street was sold for NIS 2.14 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 56 square meter, 2.5-room, first-floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Derekh Hashalom was sold for NIS 2.2 million (RE/MAX — Derekh Hanadlan). A 67 square meter, three-room, first-floor apartment on Hapalmach Street in Yad Eliyahu was sold for NIS 2.22 million (RE/MAX — Derekh Hanadlan).

Netanya: A 138 square meter, five-room, eighth-floor apartment with a 13 square meter balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Pierre Koenig Street in the Nof Hatayelet neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.33 million. A 134 square meter, four-room, ninth-floor apartment with a 15 square meter balcony, elevator, and two covered parking spaces in the Sea Opera Building in the north of the city on Nitza Boulevard was sold for NIS 3 million. A 136 square meter, four-room apartment with an elevator and two covered parking spaces in the Briga Towers on Ehud Manor Street in Ir Yamim was sold for NIS 5.7 million. A 92 square meter, four-room, third-floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Emmanuel Mohl Street in North Netanya was sold for NIS 1.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Rehovot: A 130 square meter, five-room semi-detached house on a 265 square meter lot on Snir Street was sold for NIS 2.85 million. A 112 square meter, five-room, fourth-floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bustanai Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, fourth-floor apartment with no elevator or parking on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 1. 6 million. A 125 square meter, five-room (converted to four rooms), eighth-floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and balcony on Peki'in Street was sold for NIS 2.4 million (Anglo-Saxon).

A general view shows part of Tel Aviv amid an ease of restrictions following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Israel, May 7, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Bialik: A 107 square meter, four-room, first-floor A 107 square meter, four-room, first-floor apartment with an elevator on Hashkedim Street was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 125 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house with a 100 square meter garden, storage room and parking on Haim Street in the Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.36 million. A 57 square meter, 2.5-room, second-floor apartment on Yoseftal Street was sold for NIS 490,000. A 112 square meter, 4.5-room, second-floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Dan Street was sold for NIS 1.22 million (RE/MAX — Family).

Ma'alot-Tarshisha: A 170 square meter, four-room, fifth-floor apartment, with four 10 square meter balconies, storage room, elevator and parking in the Haoranim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.68 million (S.N. Real Estate Solutions).