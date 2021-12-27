The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation

Luxury apartments sold and rented in greater Tel Aviv, Haifa area

Here are some high-end apartments recently sold or rented in Israel's north and central regions.

By YASER WAKID/GLOBES/TNS
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2021 16:43
Israelis walk along Dado Beach in Haifa on May 16, 2021. (photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)
Israelis walk along Dado Beach in Haifa on May 16, 2021.
(photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 78 square meter, three-room, sixth-floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mahal Street was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, fourth-floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Moshe Dayan Street was sold for NIS 2.14 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 56 square meter, 2.5-room, first-floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Derekh Hashalom was sold for NIS 2.2 million (RE/MAX — Derekh Hanadlan). A 67 square meter, three-room, first-floor apartment on Hapalmach Street in Yad Eliyahu was sold for NIS 2.22 million (RE/MAX — Derekh Hanadlan).
Netanya: A 138 square meter, five-room, eighth-floor apartment with a 13 square meter balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Pierre Koenig Street in the Nof Hatayelet neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.33 million. A 134 square meter, four-room, ninth-floor apartment with a 15 square meter balcony, elevator, and two covered parking spaces in the Sea Opera Building in the north of the city on Nitza Boulevard was sold for NIS 3 million. A 136 square meter, four-room apartment with an elevator and two covered parking spaces in the Briga Towers on Ehud Manor Street in Ir Yamim was sold for NIS 5.7 million. A 92 square meter, four-room, third-floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Emmanuel Mohl Street in North Netanya was sold for NIS 1.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).
Rehovot: A 130 square meter, five-room semi-detached house on a 265 square meter lot on Snir Street was sold for NIS 2.85 million. A 112 square meter, five-room, fourth-floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bustanai Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, fourth-floor apartment with no elevator or parking on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 1. 6 million. A 125 square meter, five-room (converted to four rooms), eighth-floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and balcony on Peki'in Street was sold for NIS 2.4 million (Anglo-Saxon).

A general view shows part of Tel Aviv amid an ease of restrictions following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Israel, May 7, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)A general view shows part of Tel Aviv amid an ease of restrictions following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Israel, May 7, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Bialik: A 107 square meter, four-room, first-floor apartment with an elevator on Hashkedim Street was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 125 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house with a 100 square meter garden, storage room and parking on Haim Street in the Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.36 million. A 57 square meter, 2.5-room, second-floor apartment on Yoseftal Street was sold for NIS 490,000. A 112 square meter, 4.5-room, second-floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Dan Street was sold for NIS 1.22 million (RE/MAX — Family).
Ma'alot-Tarshisha: A 170 square meter, four-room, fifth-floor apartment, with four 10 square meter balconies, storage room, elevator and parking in the Haoranim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.68 million (S.N. Real Estate Solutions).


Tags Haifa Tel Aviv apartments luxury products real estate
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by