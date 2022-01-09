The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Fears that Israeli small businesses will collapse due to meteoric COVID quarantine

"Everything must be done to prevent people from falling below the poverty line,” said National Insurance Institute head Meir Spiegler.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 9, 2022 11:24
A STORE stands empty in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
A STORE stands empty in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
As COVID-19 infections in Israel continue to soar, more and more people are required to self-quarantine, raising fears that the situation could lead to the economic collapse of companies and independent business owners. 
"Everything must be done to prevent people from falling below the poverty line,” National Insurance Institute head Meir Spiegler said on Sunday. “There is no doubt that the number of people in quarantine is rising meteorically. We need to pay attention to the situation which is preventing people from being able to make a living.”
Spiegler said that the NII has yet to receive new instructions or guidelines from the government. “Whatever happens and as long as the government and the Knesset make decisions to provide a social security solution for residents who will be harmed, we will be prepared,” he said.
He said that the previous financial assistance programs offered by the government in the previous waves of the virus improved the situation of the people at the bottom of Israel’s socioeconomic ladder.
“They were at the bottom of the pyramid and the grants and aid improved their ability to cope with the situation,” he said. As long as this lasts for a long period of time there may be a situation where people will be hurt to the point of collapse."


