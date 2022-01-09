COVID-19 in Israel: Over 17,000 new cases diagnosed

17,521 coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Israel on Saturday, breaking the record of weekend cases so far, the Health Ministry announced Sunday morning.

Of them, 205 are in serious condition and 48 are intubated.

4.3 million Israelis received their booster shot so far, with 5.9 million receiving both doses, and 6.6 receiving one.

The death toll stands at 8,259