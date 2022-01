What are home prices like in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv?

Jerusalem and environs

Apartment for sale in Jerusalem (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) A 60 square meter, two-room, fourth-floor apartment with parking on Shamai Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, second-floor apartment with a storage room and parking on Mordechai Alkachi Street in Armon Hanatziv was sold for NIS 1.76 million. A 59 square meter, three-room, seventh-floor apartment on Shahal Street in Givat Mordechai was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 133 square meter, four-room, seventh-floor apartment with an elevator on Tzvia VeYitzhak Street in Gilo was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 85 square meter, three-room, ground floor garden apartment including a storage room on Ha'ach Street in the Musrara neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.85 million (RE/MAX — Hazon).

Tel Aviv and the central region

Givatayim: A 60 square meter, three-room, second-floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Sheinkin Street was sold for NIS 2.02 million. A 81 square meter, three-room, 12th-floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Ben Tzvi Street was sold for NIS 3 million. A 75 square meter, 2.5-room, second-floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Katznelson Street was sold for NIS 2.07 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Herzliya: A 10 square meter 4.5-room, fourth-floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hamekubalim Street in Neve Amirim was sold for NIS 3.3 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ra'anana: A 110 square meter, four-room, third-floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Golomb Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million.

Netanya: A 256 square meter, six-room, three-level house with a 403 square meter garden on Sahlab Street in Ramat Poleg was sold for NIS 5.2 million. A 260 square meter, five-room, three-level house on Ner Halilah Street in Ramat Poleg was sold for NIS 4.3 million. A 170 square meter, five-room house on two levels with a 100 square meter garden and external housing unit on Nurit Street in Ramat Poleg was sold for NIS 4.95 million. A 160 square meter, six-room, fifth and sixth-floor duplex apartment with a 30 square meter balcony, elevator, and two parking spaces on Shalom Aleichem Street in Neve Oz was sold for NIS 2.77 million (RE/MAX — Maximum).

Or Akiva: A 260 square meter, seven-room house on a 500 square meter lot on Y.L. Peretz Street in the Orot Hayaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.3 million.

Rehovot: A 105 square meter, four-room, fourth-floor apartment with a 19 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator, and parking on Derekh Yavne was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 129 square meter, five-room, first-floor apartment with 18.5 and 26 square meter balconies, storage room, elevator, and two parking spaces on Shin Ben-Zion Street was sold for NIS 2.95 million (Anglo-Saxon).