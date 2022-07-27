Klil launches redesign showroom in Haifa

Klil management recently launched its innovative showroom at the redesigned complex in Haifa.

Kill House covers 190 sq.m. and displays 13 flagship models in designs that bring advanced technology and design capabilities to the fore, including Bauhaus design style in several models, several SLIM models and original Klil models.

Here's how to see it

It will be possible to get a first look at an impressive design display that demonstrates the mechanics and details that make up the window systems and how it functions harmoniously within its setting.

Klil invested about NIS 2 million in the center and the launch. This is the third Klil exhibition complex in Israel, after the SOHO complex in Netanya and the ONE complex in Rishon Lezion.

Klil chairman Tzuri Daboosh and Klil CEO Freddy Aboukrat attend the launch event for the company's redesign showroom in Haifa. (credit: MORAG BITAN)

"We are happy to open the super-premium showroom and this is another step in the development of the company and its entry into new projects in the second half of 2022," said Tzuri Daboosh, the chairman of Klil management.

Freddy Aboukrat, the CEO of Klil, added: "I am happy to launch Klil House at redesign — a complex designed to provide an unforgettable visitor’s experience and to provide inspiration and a vision to visitors planning their home and to professional audiences."