Yishpro Beersheba to host summer festival

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 1, 2022 12:34
Yishpro staff prepare to host summer festivities. (photo credit: YISHPRO)
Yishpro staff prepare to host summer festivities.
(photo credit: YISHPRO)

The Yishpro Beersheba complex will be branded as the largest leisure and entertainment complex in the city and the surrounding area as it launches the summer 2022 entertainment and sales event Yishparol with an investment of NIS 2 million.

The opening launch event will be from Thursday, August 11 to Friday, August 13 — 3 days of good food at good prices, music, and dancing, and a great place to hang out. The events will happen every week in the near future.

What can you find there?

The events will take place near ​​the entrance plazas to the complex, where seating areas, bar tables, DJ stands and attractions will be located.

About 20 restaurants and eateries are participating in the food festival, along with other bars, beer houses, top chefs, and catering companies joining for part of the time.

Ortal Tzur, the property manager of the Yishpro Group, said that "in all the plazas around the complex, there will be food and beverage stands that will offer the general public beer and wine at a cost of NIS 10 and food dishes at a cost of NIS 25, all in a party atmosphere of celebration and fun with a DJ and hopping music (opening hours from noon to midnight)."

