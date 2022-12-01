The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Real Estate
 

Israel's real estate market is cooling down, but prices aren't dropping

Only 7,900 apartments were sold in September; the average length of time to sell an apartment grows to 38 weeks.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2022 17:15
Real Estate (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Real Estate
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The real estate market is continuing to cool down, as reflected in data presented by the Chief Economist at the Treasury, Shira Greenberg. 

According to the data, 7,900 apartments were sold in September, similar to September 2021. A decrease in sales was recorded; compared to August it decreased by 4%. The downward trend in the volume of sales transactions continued through October. 

It also appears that investor purchases dropped steeply to 27% compared to September 2021 and amounted to 1,400 apartments.

The main reason for this is the spike in interest rates and the fear of stagnation in rent prices. The number of apartments in the hands of investors was reduced by 430 apartments. Without the transactions within the price per resident, the number of transactions in September will increase by 4% to 7,400 compared to the corresponding period last year. 

There was a certain slowdown in price-to-resident sales that may change following recent sales promotions, as well. Sales campaigns in Kiryat Gat and Beersheba led to a 45% jump in transactions in the southern region.

Israelis protest against the soaring housing prices in Tel Aviv and cost of living, on July 2, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Israelis protest against the soaring housing prices in Tel Aviv and cost of living, on July 2, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

It's taking longer to sell apartments

In the meantime, the cooling of the market is also reflected in the longer periods of time it now takes to sell an apartment, which is getting longer and longer. According to the data, apartments sold by owners who pre-bought an apartment before selling their previous home were on the market for 38 weeks: four weeks longer compared to September 2021. 

Before this, a long time on the market averaged out at 26 weeks. In the central region there was a 17% decrease and in Netanya an 8% decrease. To compare, in the Beersheba area there was a 22% increase.

The data for September is based on higher interest rates and a higher volume of mortgages

Responding to financial figures, contractors are now running numerous sales promotions. They offer financing of mortgage payments for one year, furnishing the apartment and partial payment of the linkage differences. 

They’re still not ready to lower prices at this stage, though, which increases the inventory of unsold apartments.



Tags Israel business housing prices real estate
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by