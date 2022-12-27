The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Why Portugal is the next big thing for Israeli real estate investors

Real estate investments in Portugal stand out recently compared to those in other foreign countries.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2022 17:09
A general view of Camara de Lobo small village, near Funchal Portugal March 28, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE)
A general view of Camara de Lobo small village, near Funchal Portugal March 28, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE)

Is Portugal the next real estate destination for Israeli investors? Youropa Real Estate and investors say yes.

Hundreds of Israelis attended the first-ever conference for Israelis who want to buy land in Portugal, held online recently. The organizers presented the next trend among Israeli investors in an EU country. 

Real estate investments in Portugal stand out recently compared to those in other foreign countries. This is because there are unique financing options for up to 75% of mortgages with equity starting at 60,000 euros and a high yield potential of 8%-12%

Since 2018, a significant increase in value of about 60% was recorded and another significant increase in value is expected. Yet this positive data should be marked with a warning sign.

Flag of Portugal (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Flag of Portugal (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Should you invest in a foreign country?

Investing in a foreign country requires taking a certain level of risk. Returns received for such properties in the past won’t necessarily be the same in the future.

Youropa Real Estate markets dozens of projects designed for a variety of uses: residences, short- to medium-term rentals, student apartments and vacation apartments.

Recently, projects were marketed to Israelis in Porto, and soon there’ll be a sales fair for real estate investments in other areas of Portugal.

CEO Amir Talmi said that since January, the company has helped over 250 buyers in Portugal, and that this country gives significant attention to foreign investments with financing of up to 75% at attractive interest rates.



