Israel’s priciest penthouse offered for the price of 128 million shekels

The luxury apartments on the Port TLV Residence project retain their value even in the current period of a slowdown in the real estate market. Hagag doesn’t lower prices – the penthouse in the project is offered at a price of NIS 180 thousand per meter.

Israel’s priciest penthouse, going for a price of 128 million shekels, is offered on the Port TLV Residence luxury project by Hagag Brothers. These days, the impressive Port TLV Residence building can already be seen at the entrance to the Tel Aviv Port, with construction scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Port TLV Residence is a project by Hagag Brothers, who have led the construction of dozens of projects at prime locations.

Israel’s priciest penthouse at Port TLV Residence (Credit: Bonsai Imaging)

This opulent residential project features 10 floors and was planned by Ilan Pivko, one of Israel’s top architects. The project is located in Tel Aviv Port, a mere 50 meters from the waterfront, three minutes from Gordon Marina, Hilton Hotel and Yarkon Park, and is situated at a walking distance from everything Tel Aviv has to offer.

Pitsou Kedem drafted the architectural plan of the spacious and prestigious penthouse. Pitsou Kedem Architects Studio, which espouses constant dialogue with, and exploration of, the core values of minimalism, plans many diverse projects in Israel and worldwide.

Israel’s priciest penthouse at Port TLV Residence (Credit: Bonsai Imaging)

The Port Penthouse sprawls across two floors – 9 and 10 – and includes a vast and spectacular area in a total scope of approximately 500 constructed sqm and 453 sqm of balconies and a roof and rooftop pool.

What will the penthouse’s buyers enjoy? The exclusive Port Penthouse will comprise 3 large suites, a master bedroom and two junior suites, a dining room, multiple residential and recreational areas, a large kitchen, an external hot tub, a magnificent balcony encircling the entire building on the outside and a roof with a vast and open infinity pool providing a 360-degree view of the breathtaking view all around, as well as an elevator going directly to the residential lounge on the 9th floor. All this will include accessories personalized by international designers: kitchen – Bulthaup; bathrooms – Bofi; stone partitions – Vaselli; stone coating – Fertival; brass elements – Hengh; partitions – Glass Italia.

Israel’s priciest penthouse at Port TLV Residence (Credit: Bonsai Imaging)

According to Lee Ziv, VP of Marketing and Sales of Port TLV Residence: “This is a prime and winning location in Tel Aviv Port, only 50 meters from the waterfront. Also, the extraordinary design of the building and the penthouse, combining planning by the two leading architects Pivko and Kedem, establish the property as a highly unique architectural pearl in the Tel Aviv landscape. A property that will always be of high value, expressing the triumphant combination of location, architecture and design in a one-of-a-kind penthouse. The residential experience is to wake up every morning into a dream. Buyers of the penthouse will be able to turn every day into a vacation – with the beaches, stores, bars and choicest restaurants.”

It should be noted that, if you are interested, the penthouse can be divided into two separate penthouses on the 9th and 10th floors.

Port TLV Background:

Port TLV was planned by architect Ilan Pivko and is based on the Cubist style, which defines Tel Aviv’s skyline. Each floor includes perimeter balconies with mosaic-like façades of the type “brise soleil”, designed to reduce the heat inside the building by deflecting the sunlight. Pivko’s design utilizes the advantage of the proximity to the seashore.

A hotel will be operated on the building’s first two floors. The hotel services will also be offered to the building’s tenants, and will include a fully-equipped gym, pool, sauna, synagogue, an exclusive lobby and more. The hotel is completely separate from the apartments, and tenants can enjoy all the hotel’s services.

Port TLV Residence is a flagship project of Hagag Brothers, one of Israel’s leading real estate companies, specializing in the development, management and marketing of luxury residences. Their ability to pick the best locations, work with expert service providers and collaborate with internationally-renowned visionaries and designers has made Hagag Brothers one of Israel’s most influential real estate companies.