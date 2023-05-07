The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Real Estate
 

How much did Azrieli Group invest in renovation of Red Rock Hotel?

This deal also includes the construction rights on the site and all hotel activities.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: MAY 7, 2023 15:43
Eilat. (photo credit: RONY BALAHSAN)
Eilat.
(photo credit: RONY BALAHSAN)

The Azrieli Group is significantly expanding its activities and reported a summary of principles for buying the Red Rock Hotel for NIS 130 million.

The hotel was established by developer Eli Papouchado and the property encompasses an area of one dunam near the beach. Azrieli will finance the transaction from independent sources.

Paying NIS 130 million for the hotel and property is a small change. Azrieli's main investment is NIS 500-600 million to demolish the existing building and build a new hotel in its place.

Until a new hotel is built, the company will continue operating the hotel in its current format. This is, among other things, renting rooms to Club Hotel employees which is located nearby. 
Club Hotel Eilat (credit: Courtesy)Club Hotel Eilat (credit: Courtesy)

The Red Rock Hotel's site notable advantages

It's possible that such a large investment in a new hotel solely to host guests won't be economically viable. Yet, this site has two notable advantages. 

The first is that it's very close to the waterfront and regulations now prohibit the construction of new hotels near the beach.

Second, the site is near a seafront mall. Azrieli can also use the hotel space for commercial activity to operate a rival shopping mall. This is their area of expertise, and their mall could prove to be a tough competitor for the existing one.



Tags Eilat Tourism hotel economy investment real estate
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by