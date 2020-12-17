Club Hotel in Eilat to host first 100 coronavirus vaccinated for free

The purpose of hosting those vaccinated stems from the goal of encouraging the wider public to get vaccinated, which they claim will benefit the economy and save the tourism and culture industries in particular.

Among other proposals to encourage vaccination is the prospect of "green passports" being touted by the Israeli government and other countries that will allow people to fly overseas and not require quarantine.

"We have taken it upon ourselves to be the first to provide benefits to those vaccinated, and we hope that more businesses will follow suit: for activities, to host, to perform and to be happy," said Dr. Roni Pivko, chairman of Club Hotel.

Those 100 people having the opportunity to stay at the hotel will be accommodated in a "Deluxe Family, Two Rooms and Balcony" suite for two nights during the middle of week. Meals will not be provided, and the chance to stay for free at the Club Hotel must be done February 2021.

Amid the shutdown of Eilat's tourism industry, the Club Hotel was one of the few that remained open and adapted operations to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in accordance with government guidelines.

Likewise, the hotel also sought to help the Israeli cultural industry by allowing special musical performances at their complexes using the capsule method.

In order to be able to participate and be one of the 100 vaccinated, a photo of the "vaccination certificate" must be uploaded on the Club Hotel's Facebook page, where the first 50 will receive the gift, while the other 50 will be taken from all those who uploaded a photo within a week of the start of the campaign.