Will Israel's Thai workers return to agriculture, construction jobs?

Is there hope for the construction industry?

The Chairman of the Special Committee on Foreign Workers, MK Eliyahu Ravivo, held a meeting with the Thai Ambassador to Israel, Pannabha Chandraramya.

The two discussed the Thai government's position on repatriating workers who were previously employed in agriculture.

Following the meeting, Ravivo announced a significant breakthrough in the return of foreign agricultural workers to Israel in the near future.

Furthermore, Ravivo revealed that the Thai embassy in Israel expressed surprise and a willingness to engage in accelerated negotiations for bringing workers to the construction industry, which has been suffering from a shortage of female workers since the war began.

To conclude the meeting, Ravivo presented materials supporting Israel to the Thai ambassador and expressed gratitude for the Thai government's support for Israel on the international stage.