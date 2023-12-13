Tourism Monster: New hotel complex in Jerusalem, and more

The Jerusalem Municipality has given its approval to a series of ambitious construction plans that focus on tourism and urban renewal. The first plan involves the development of a new complex for hotels and residences at the intersection of Hebron and Rosemary streets. The local committee for planning and construction has recommended that the plan be deposited to the district committee.

The plan covers an area of approximately three-fourths of a hectare (1.8 acres) and includes the construction of three 18-story buildings above an underground parking lot. These buildings will house two hotels with approximately 390 rooms, a residential and employment building with 75 units, and around 1,900 square meters of employment space.

The municipality's announcement states that the plan aims to create an active urban front for commerce along Hebron Road, where the light rail will pass. The architect responsible for the plan is Ahmed Abu Hossein.

More places to stay for city tourists. Center Mamilla. Credit - Shimon Perlstein

Another approved construction plan focuses on Kiryat Yovel, where an urban renewal project will be carried out on A. D. Gordon Street. The project will consist of 107 housing units spread across an area of about 2.8 dunams.

As part of the plan, two buildings with 24 housing units will be demolished, and two new 11-story buildings will be built in their place, along with an underground parking lot. The project will also include public amenities such as day care centers, courtyards, and a synagogue.

Chutz Jerusalem Kiryat Yovel is the presenter of the program, and the architect responsible for the plans is Amit Mandelkern from Studio o2a - Omer Bar and Amit Mandelkern Architects.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon stated that these construction plans are in line with the city's development objectives, aiming to increase the housing supply, upgrade public spaces, and meet the growing needs of its residents and visitors.