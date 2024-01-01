Hezbollah's missile threats do not deter developers, as there is high demand for a tender offering the construction of 12 housing units in a complex located in Kiryat Shmona's Yuval neighborhood.

This lot, the final one available in the "Yuvali District A-Kiryat Shmona" program, consists of residences in dense construction with a commercial facade. The program spans approximately 94 hectares along Nahal Ayon Park and is situated south of Highway 909.

Yuval Neighborhood boasts 910 apartments adjacent to Nahal Eyon Park

The Yuval neighborhood comprises around 910 housing units, with half of them being detached and the rest in semi-dense constructions. The neighborhood is split into four complexes with a "rural" character along the main streets, connected to land surrounding public gardens in the center of each complex.

In addition to residences, the neighborhood includes public institutions (about 5 hectares), commercial areas, employment opportunities, and tourism sites (about 4 h.), road infrastructure (about 22 h.), tourism and recreational spaces (about 7.5 h.), and approximately 32 hectares of open areas, including Nahal Ayon Park (about 20 h.).

Furthermore, an urban center is planned along road 909, encompassing commerce, employment, healthcare facilities, a transportation center, and 1,200 hotel rooms.