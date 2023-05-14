The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Agamon Hefer - Israel's forgotten lake

Many have heard of Agamon HaHula, but there is another lake in the Sharon region just south of Kibbutz Ein Hahoresh.

By ITSIK MAROM
Published: MAY 14, 2023 03:28
Agamon Hefer. (photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)
Agamon Hefer.
(photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)

No one thinks of Israel as having lakes, except for the Sea of Galilee also known as Lake Kinneret. So, for those other small bodies of water in Israel, a proper name had to be found. Agamon, meaning a little lake fits just right.

Many have heard of Agamon HaHula, but there is another one in the Sharon region just south of Kibbutz Ein Hahoresh. In the past, the kibbutz used this body of water to breed fish in fish ponds, but later abandoned the idea – and the ponds.

Abandoned ponds turned into an Agamon

In 2017 a little park was established at the site. Here you can enjoy pleasant, easy trails with a few bridges, lush vegetation throughout the year and of course, birds and other wildlife. The birds enjoyed their new habitat and returned to the green wetland where they found shelter, water and food, courtesy of the Agamon.

The list of birds that can be seen here is long. Among them are ducks, songbirds and birds of prey – including owls. For bird enthusiasts, Agamon Hefer is a new and interesting site, rich in a variety of species. While many of the birds can be seen mainly during the migration seasons of autumn and spring, you can find beautiful local birds here at any time of the year.

Agamon Hefer (credit: ITSIK MAROM) Agamon Hefer (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

With bird watching in mind, the park is dotted with wooden shacks with narrow, strategically placed openings serving as lookouts. Inside the structures, you can view the birds although they cannot see you.

Agamon Hefer. (credit: ITSIK MAROM) Agamon Hefer. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

If you are quiet the birds will behave naturally and get closer and closer to your camera or binocular lenses. The Agamon is suitable for everyone, including families and it is free of charge. Find Agamon Hefer on your driving app and enjoy.



Tags Kinneret hiking bird watching park
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after reported ceasefire

Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023.
2

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
3

Idolatry: The Jewish version

DAVID KAHN, grand rabbi of the Toldos Aharon hassidic dynasty, lights a bonfire during Lag Ba’omer celebrations on Mount Meron in May 2019.
4

Rashida Tlaib's ‘Nakba Day’ event in US Capitol canceled after 'Post' report

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021.
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by