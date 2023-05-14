Agamon Hefer - Israel's forgotten lake

No one thinks of Israel as having lakes, except for the Sea of Galilee also known as Lake Kinneret. So, for those other small bodies of water in Israel, a proper name had to be found. Agamon, meaning a little lake fits just right.

Many have heard of Agamon HaHula, but there is another one in the Sharon region just south of Kibbutz Ein Hahoresh. In the past, the kibbutz used this body of water to breed fish in fish ponds, but later abandoned the idea – and the ponds.

Abandoned ponds turned into an Agamon

In 2017 a little park was established at the site. Here you can enjoy pleasant, easy trails with a few bridges, lush vegetation throughout the year and of course, birds and other wildlife. The birds enjoyed their new habitat and returned to the green wetland where they found shelter, water and food, courtesy of the Agamon.

The list of birds that can be seen here is long. Among them are ducks, songbirds and birds of prey – including owls. For bird enthusiasts, Agamon Hefer is a new and interesting site, rich in a variety of species. While many of the birds can be seen mainly during the migration seasons of autumn and spring, you can find beautiful local birds here at any time of the year.

Agamon Hefer (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

With bird watching in mind, the park is dotted with wooden shacks with narrow, strategically placed openings serving as lookouts. Inside the structures, you can view the birds although they cannot see you.

Agamon Hefer. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

If you are quiet the birds will behave naturally and get closer and closer to your camera or binocular lenses. The Agamon is suitable for everyone, including families and it is free of charge. Find Agamon Hefer on your driving app and enjoy.