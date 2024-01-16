Dreaming of life in Ofakim? City adds thousands of apartments

The plan to build thousands of new apartments in the Afiki Hanachal neighborhood in Ofakim has been approved. This initiative is an extension of a previously approved 2018 plan which was promoted by the Israel Land Authority and Ofakim’s municipality.

The new plan will extend construction to an area which was not previously included in the design. Architect Yaakov Fisher of Fisher Elhanany Architects LTD. led the team responsible for the refurbished blueprint.

The project aims to erect an urban, central boulevard lined with apartments and flourishing commercial spots.

It also includes merging the northeast Patish stream with the southwest Ofakim stream through a central axis, featuring public spaces that will become part of an area that will be named the Green Boulevard.

Real estate plans for Ofakim

Spanning approximately 175 hectares, the plan includes building 5,800 housing units. Among these, 5,000 units will be comprised of a diversified housing complex, while 800 others will be cottage-styled.

These units come in addition to the 6,884 units in the original Afiki Hanachal plan, bringing the total number of housing units in the neighborhood to approximately 12,000.

In addition to housing, the plan entails the creation of pedestrian and motor lanes, including lanes for public transportation and bicycles.

This is meant to ensure easy access to locations within and outside the neighborhood. The aim is to meet the growing demand for housing while also providing ample public spaces for employment and commerce.