Five Artists asked to paint on walls in Haifa, with impressive results

Breathing New Life into Haifa's Old Commercial Centers: Five artists from the Haifa artists' group, SIRA, were approached to paint on the walls of urban centers throughout the city.

The remarkable result can now be witnessed through a captivating exhibition of wall paintings displayed in three prominent Haifa locations: the former "Nof" cinema building in Shprintzak neighborhood, the commercial center in Shprintzak neighborhood, and the commercial center in the Danya neighborhood.

These artists undertook the task of visually portraying the concept of "layers meeting": the convergence of past and present, and the diverse cultures and unique experiences that transpire within Haifa. The objective was to create a street exhibition that would breathe life into these centers, enhancing their ambiance and beautifying the entire vicinity. Take a moment to browse the images.

Bringing art to commercial centers in Haifa. Credit - Nir Blazitzky, spokeswoman for Haifa Municipality. Bringing art to commercial centers in Haifa. (credit: Nir Blazitzky, spokeswoman for Haifa Municipality)

Over the course of nearly two weeks, five artists from SIRA - Or Bar-El, Kotkit, Zivink, Igalski, and Erezoo – diligently painted the captivating murals as part of the "DiNG – Art is Coming" project, spearheaded by Haifa Municipality and Yafe Nof.