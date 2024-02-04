Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Israel Real Estate
 

Five Artists asked to paint on walls in Haifa, with impressive results

Artistic Revival: Five artists paint stunning wall murals in Haifa's urban centers, infusing the city with vibrant colors and vitality. See the captivating pictures.

By OFER PETERSBURG
Bringing art to commercial centers in Haifa. (photo credit: Nir Blazitzky, spokeswoman for Haifa Municipality)
Bringing art to commercial centers in Haifa.
(photo credit: Nir Blazitzky, spokeswoman for Haifa Municipality)

Breathing New Life into Haifa's Old Commercial Centers: Five artists from the Haifa artists' group, SIRA, were approached to paint on the walls of urban centers throughout the city. 

The remarkable result can now be witnessed through a captivating exhibition of wall paintings displayed in three prominent Haifa locations: the former "Nof" cinema building in Shprintzak neighborhood, the commercial center in Shprintzak neighborhood, and the commercial center in the Danya neighborhood. 

These artists undertook the task of visually portraying the concept of "layers meeting": the convergence of past and present, and the diverse cultures and unique experiences that transpire within Haifa. The objective was to create a street exhibition that would breathe life into these centers, enhancing their ambiance and beautifying the entire vicinity. Take a moment to browse the images.

Bringing art to commercial centers in Haifa. Credit - Nir Blazitzky, spokeswoman for Haifa Municipality.
Bringing art to commercial centers in Haifa. Credit - Nir Blazitzky, spokeswoman for Haifa Municipality.
Bringing art to commercial centers in Haifa. (credit: Nir Blazitzky, spokeswoman for Haifa Municipality)
Bringing art to commercial centers in Haifa. (credit: Nir Blazitzky, spokeswoman for Haifa Municipality)

Over the course of nearly two weeks, five artists from SIRA - Or Bar-El, Kotkit, Zivink, Igalski, and Erezoo – diligently painted the captivating murals as part of the "DiNG – Art is Coming" project, spearheaded by Haifa Municipality and Yafe Nof.



Related Tags
Haifa
artist
painting