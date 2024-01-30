Gallant: Haifa could be hit hard in near future Hezbollah war

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday said that war with Hezbollah could be getting closer and that such a conflict could lead the terror group to seriously strike Haifa.

Gallant said that in light of the increasing likelihood of war in the North, Haifa needs to make more comprehensive preparations for being hit by large numbers of the terror group's rockets.

Hezbollah has 150,000 rockets and mortars and could fire potentially up to 8,000 rockets per day, several levels of magnitude greater than what Hamas was able to do other than for one day on October 7.

Its rockets are also more precise, long-range, and destructive. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Israel's Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel December 18, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura)

How much damage could Hezbollah do to Haifa?