A major boost for Ofakim: Cisco announces expansion

In a significant move for Ofakim and the wider southern Israeli region, Cisco Systems, a leading information and IT technology company, has announced its decision to establish a branch in the city. This comes as Ofakim continues to recover from the hardships it faced on October 7. Cisco's decision to open a branch in Ofakim demonstrates its commitment to strengthening ties with the city and making a meaningful contribution to its growth.

The establishment of the Cisco branch in the town also has a contribution in respects to the Magnet complex, a technology hub in Ofakim. This goes beyond just providing equipment and technology at the hub. The company aims to foster a thriving tech ecosystem by offering courses and lectures, ensuring a holistic approach to supporting local talent and innovation.

As part of its commitment to the region, Cisco will collaborate with its business partners, Amal network and the Rashi Foundation to invest in training programs that will equip local youth with the necessary skills for careers in the IT industry. This investment will also include a career development program, ensuring long-term growth opportunities for the region's talented individuals.

The move by Cisco Systems marks a significant advancement for Ofakim, positioning it as a rising star in the hi-tech landscape. The city's youth can benefit from the knowledge and expertise Cisco will introduce, opening up new avenues for growth, and opportunities in an ever-evolving industry. Oren Segal, CEO of Cisco. (credit: NIV KANTOR)

Oren Segal, CEO of Cisco Israel, emphasized the company's commitment to the region during a lecture he gave at the Magnet. This commitment was later reinforced during a meeting that took place afterwards at the mayor's office in Ofakim that included key stakeholders Meir Peleg, CEO of Cisco International, Sarit Ratzer, deputy CEO responsible for business partnerships at Cisco, Zika Abzuk, deputy CEO of Business Development, Yael Balla Avni from the Rashi Foundation, and Galit Meyran, head of Global Operations at Teva.

During the meeting, it was agreed that Cisco will actively seek additional partnerships to drive further growth and initiatives in Ofakim. One of the main focuses will be on education, with the implementation of an innovative learning method that fosters small-group collaboration concerning various aspects of the hi-tech industry, including cyber security, artificial intelligence, communication networks, and development.

Cisco's decision to establish a branch in Ofakim builds on its longstanding presence in Israel. Since opening its first branch in 1997 in Netanya, Cisco Israel has since employed approximately 800 individuals across six development sites. The company's commitment to the region is evident through its extensive list of acquisitions, totaling an investment volume of 7.2 billion dollars.