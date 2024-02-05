Berlin conf. unites Israeli expats to combat antisemitism across Europe

Dozens of Israelis from all over Europe gathered at the Leonardo Hotel in Berlin last for a conference focusing on combating antisemitism. Organized by the organizations ICE (Israel Community Europe) and CAM (Combat Antisemitism Movement), the conference lasted three days, during which participants received tools from professionals, learned about innovation and entrepreneurship, and conducted personal interviews for initiatives to combat antisemitism in their communities. One of the emotional highlights was a conversation between grandchildren of Holocaust survivors and grandchildren of Nazis, culminating in a ceremony for International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Maya Wolfberg, the initiator of the conference residing in Berlin, told Maariv that she had always dreamed of such a conference and planned it for Holocaust Remembrance Day. She felt that the participants were carefully selected and believes they will act in their communities. It's important to understand that being in the diaspora doesn't mean fleeing from Israel; it's connected to our heart, even for those who didn't want the Israeli connection due to the situation suddenly their Israeli identity emerged. This won't be the last conference we hold, and together, slowly, we will change the mindset to fight antisemitism.

Sasha Roitman-Dratwa, CEO of CAM, emphasized the significance of holding the conference in Germany, historically responsible for the Holocaust, and now at the forefront of the global fight against antisemitism, standing firmly with Israel. The conference aimed to address the rise in antisemitism since the October 7 Hamas attacks (credit: RUTHE ZUNTZ)

"What happened on October 7th was the first stage in another attempt at genocide - the mass murder of the Jewish people. There's significant importance and symbolism in holding the conference in Germany, which is historically responsible for the Holocaust, and on the other hand, is now at the forefront of the global fight against antisemitism, standing firmly by Israel's side and supporting its right to self-defense in a clear and unequivocal voice," Roitman-Dratwa said.

Tehila Darmon, CEO of ICE, highlighted the organization's goal to provide a home for Israelis in the diaspora, to find and create embracing spaces for each community, and to build a culture and dialogue around Israeli culture abroad. "Our organization was founded with the goal of being a home and space for Israelis in the diaspora, for each community to find and create their embracing space and to build a dialogue and Israeli culture around them. It is possible to be Zionist abroad, and I hope that from this conference here, projects will emerge that will lead to change what is happening here in Europe. We are opening more centers and despite not being officially sent as an emissary, I feel that I am on a mission for Israelis, Jews, and Israel," Darmon said. Advertisement

Dr. Felix Klein, the Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight against Antisemitism, reported a significant increase in antisemitic hate crimes in Germany following October 7. According to police data, there were 2,249 antisemitic incidents in the last three and a half months, roughly four times the annual number for 2022. He stressed that this is unacceptable for both the German government and the public, and they will not allow this situation to persist. "Never again is now. You don't need to be tolerant of intolerance," Klein declared, promising to ban all forms of hate crimes and work to change the law to prohibit discrimination and hatred based on nationality, ensuring full equality for Israelis.