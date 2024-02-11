Netanya's history: Pioneering Sela's neighborhood revitalization program

The first demolition and construction plan in Netanya's Sela neighborhood is expected to proceed to the local committee for approval, with construction permits slated for this year. The comprehensive revitalization plan includes demolishing eight buildings, comprising 116 housing units between Freiburg, Glickson, Zeitlin, and Frishman streets, and constructing three residential towers along the beach road.

Additionally, two 10-story buildings are planned within the neighborhood, along with open public spaces for a park and a one-dunam area for public buildings. Under the program, each apartment owner will receive a new unit in a new building complete with an elevator, new infrastructure, a storage room, a balcony, and underground parking. The municipality of Netanya is also committed to establishing a maintenance fund for the apartment owners lasting 10 years.

Over the past three years, Netanya's municipality has been advancing policy documents that outline the revitalization of the entire neighborhood. Approximately 1,000 existing apartments are planned for renewal, with residential towers primarily along the beach road and lower-rise 10-story buildings within the neighborhood. The redevelopment program also includes extensive public buildings, open public spaces covering over 100 dunams, as well as walking trails and bike paths within the neighborhood.

Simultaneously, the municipality, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation, is progressing the "Fast to the City" program that encompasses nine priority transportation routes, specifically focusing on efficient public transportation.

Two of these routes are envisaged to pass near the Sela neighborhood, one along Herzl Street and another along Razi'el Street. Mayor Miriam Fierberg stated, "Urban revitalization is our flagship project involving all municipal departments. Each project prioritizes the residents' quality of life and aims to provide future housing options through a diverse range of apartment configurations. We are rebuilding entire neighborhoods, necessitating infrastructure adjustments to accommodate new environments, including educational facilities, public amenities, and community centers.

We are developing open spaces, commercial and employment centers, as well as enhancing road networks, sidewalks, and bike paths. Our objective is to lead a large-scale renewal and development of the old neighborhoods, with approximately 30,000 new housing units planned for construction in the city center and the northern region, and rejuvenation projects in neighborhoods such as Ramat Yadin, Neot Shaked, Kiryat Nordau, and Hafetziba through demolition and construction initiatives. We are committed to executing this process in a manner that preserves the distinct character and uniqueness of each neighborhood and the city as a whole."