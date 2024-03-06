Tirat Carmel renovation: 10 buildings to make way for 730 new apartments

The Haifa District Planning and Building Committee announced on Sunday its approval for the deposit of a government-led urban renewal plan in Tirat Carmel's Ben Zvi neighborhood.

The plan, continuing a series of initiatives in the "Giora" compound and beyond, spans 3 hectares in the city's southern region, intersecting Ben Zvi and Raziel streets where the future light rail is slated to run. It encompasses 730 residential units across eight buildings, reaching up to 30 stories. Notably, 183 units will cater to smaller households. Residential Structures in Carmel Castle Residential buildings in Tirat Carmel (credit: REUVEN CASTRO)

The current 10 housing project three-story buildings will be vacated to make room for the new development. Alongside residential spaces, the plan integrates commercial areas, children's playgrounds, and daycare facilities on ground level, and earmarks space for a new school.

"The approval of the Ben Zvi compound marks another significant step in Haifa's urban development," according to Guri Nadler, senior planning director at the government's urban renewal authority. "This renewal initiative, amidst ongoing urban revitalization, will cater to growing demand while fostering modern, accessible living spaces served by public transportation."

Ronen Segal, Haifa district planner at the Planning Administration, said, "This plan exemplifies our commitment to sustainable, community-centric design, promoting mixed-use development, pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, and vibrant public spaces. By enhancing walkability and reducing reliance on private vehicles, we aim to elevate residents' quality of life."

The plan was crafted by the Derman Verbakel office.